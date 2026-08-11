Crown Capital Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Default Status Report

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) is providing this bi-weekly default status update in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced on June 26, 2026 (the "Default Notice"), the Corporation applied for, and was subsequently granted, a management cease trade order ("MCTO") by its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"). The MCTO was issued following the Corporation's announcement that as a result of delays to its audit, it would experience a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), the related officer certifications and the annual information form for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") by the required deadline of June 29, 2026.

The MCTO restricts the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in the Corporation's securities until the Annual Financial Filings are made but does not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Corporation's securities.

The Corporation and its independent auditors are working diligently and cooperatively to complete the audit as rapidly as possible. The expected date of filing the Annual Financial Filings has changed from the original date of on or about August 31, 2026 to on or about September 30, 2026. The change in the expected filing date is due to an increase in the scope of work required to complete the audit compared with previous expectations, as determined by the Corporation's auditors in the planning phase of the audit after assessing all identified risks.

The Corporation has advised the ASC of this updated timeline and has requested that the MCTO remain in effect until September 30, 2026. As of the date of this announcement, the Corporation's request is under review by the ASC and there is no certainty that it will be approved.

In accordance with the requirements of NP 12-203, the Corporation confirms that as of the date of this announcement: (i) there have been no material changes to the information previously disclosed regarding the default that have not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Corporation in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there have been no other specified defaults by the Corporation under NP 12-203; (iv) the Corporation is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

The Corporation will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and will issue further bi-weekly default status reports as required until the Annual Financial Filings have been completed and filed.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the estimated filing date of the Corporation's Annual Financial Filings and satisfaction of the Corporation's reporting requirements as set out in Section 10 of NP 12-203. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887