Crosswinds Holdings Inc. Announces Distribution to Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswinds" or the "Company") today announced a cash distribution in the amount of $0.015 per common share of the Company, which will be paid on or about November 19, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of November 17, 2020 (the "Record Date").

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to the risk factors in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our other filings with Canadian securities regulators. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, tax related matters, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies from time to time, the ability to make distributions to shareholders, and the receipt of any regulatory approvals or consents required from time to time.

For further information: J. Roy Pottle, Tel: 1-508-344-2640, [email protected], www.crosswindsinc.com