Crossroads Counselling & Psychological Services Announces Expanded ADHD and Psychoeducational Assessments to Meet Rising Demand in Halifax

HAMMONDS PLAINS, NS, May. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Crossroads Counselling & Psychological Services is expanding its specialized assessment services to include comprehensive psychoeducational evaluations for children, young adults, and adult students. This initiative is designed to help learners up to the age of 30 identify undiagnosed learning barriers and secure the academic accommodations necessary for success.

As the academic landscape becomes increasingly competitive, Crossroads has noted a significant surge in demand from students--ranging from grade school to those in professional programs--seeking clarity on ADHD, dyslexia, and other cognitive processing differences.

"Many high-achieving students hit a 'ceiling' in school because an underlying learning difference was masked or managed in their younger years," said Amy Wiens, Founder and Principal Psychologist at Crossroads. "Our goal is to provide the diagnostic clarity that turns academic struggle into a clear roadmap for success. Understanding how your brain processes information is the first step toward reclaiming confidence in the classroom."

The expanded services now cover individuals up to age 30, filling a critical gap in the Atlantic Canadian healthcare market where educational testing, particularly outside of the Halifax downtown core, is often difficult to access. These assessments provide the vital documentation required by universities and professional licensing bodies (such as those for the LSAT, MCAT, or CPA exams) to grant accommodations like extended testing time or assistive technology.

Key features of the expanded service include:

Targeted ADHD Evaluations: Specialized testing for focus and executive functioning.

Comprehensive Cognitive Profiles: Deep dives into memory, processing speed, and verbal reasoning.

Professional Exam Support: Documentation tailored for high-stakes testing bodies.

Mature Learner Re-entry: Support for adults returning to education after a hiatus.

Based in Hammonds Plains, Crossroads Counselling & Psychological has grown into a multi-disciplinary practice, serving the greater Halifax region with evidence-based psychological care for individuals, couples, and families. This expansion reinforces the firm's commitment to supporting the local academic community and fostering lifelong learning.

For more information on the assessment process, to book an ADHD assessment or to book a psychoeducational assessment, please visit www.crossroadscpc.ca.

SOURCE Crossroads Counselling & Psychological Services

Media Contact: Bryan Wiens, Director of OperationsCrossroads Counselling & Psychological Services, 902-702-3656, [email protected], www.crossroadscpc.ca