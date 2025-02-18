Crossmedia strengthens global media offering under unified leadership with Kamran Asghar as Global CEO

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Crossmedia announced it is unifying its global media offering under the leadership of Kamran Asghar, who becomes Global CEO. This change in structure marks a pivotal step in Crossmedia's strategic growth plan and vision, reinforcing its commitment to clients and its positioning as a leading independent full service global media agency.

Kamran will oversee all media operations worldwide as part of a more streamlined, single brand approach to media services, while continuing to deliver innovative, transparent, client-first solutions.

Under Kamran's leadership, Crossmedia has more than tripled in size in the last 10 years and serves as a scaled and formidable player in the market. In line with Kamran's long-term vision to do media the right way, the agency continues its momentum as a people-first company powered by tech. Recent significant leadership hires include Jess Lewis, who joined the company last year, from Dentsu, as Global Chief Technology Officer to lead technology innovation and a unified global operating standard. Crossmedia's London office continues to serve as a global hub, and Executive Directors Matthias Bade and Sebastian Schichtel move into global roles leading international clients, centralized performance media, strategic buying, and product development. Matthias and Sebastian are based out of Germany.

"In a media landscape that is evolving at the speed of AI, clients need a global media partner who puts operational transparency, technology, client service, and people first," said Kamran Asghar, Global CEO. "Crossmedia has been an international company since our inception 25 years ago, and I am thrilled to lead a strong, unified Crossmedia into the future. We have big goals and an impressive growth strategy and vision. We've done the work and made key global hires and investments in tools and technologies to ensure our clients' business goals are always met.

With the consolidation of many holding companies, the time for scaled independence is now, and I have an extremely motivated leadership team who joins me in the belief that clients deserve exceptional thinking and care. At Crossmedia, we do media the right way and we remain guided by the principles of TRUST, REASON, and the pursuit of HAPPINESS. It's been an amazing journey so far and I'm grateful to the countless people who have helped build this brand over the last 25 years. I'm excited for all of what the future holds for Crossmedia."

Crossmedia operates worldwide with headquarters in NYC and hubs across the U.S., London and Toronto. Moving forward, Crossmedia Germany rebrands to Unbound Media, led by Markus Biermann. Unbound Media becomes a preferred media partner of Crossmedia's unique Globally Distributed Workforce model of independent, founder-led agencies powered by best in class, agile talent around the world.

For more information, visit www.xmedia.com.

About Crossmedia Inc:

Crossmedia is the leading independent global media agency, offering integrated, holistic and accountable full-funnel and full-service capabilities for clients worldwide. For 25 years, Crossmedia has been committed to doing media and business the right way. Guided by the principles of TRUST, REASON, and the pursuit of HAPPINESS, Crossmedia is a top-ranked media agency and has been named an Ad Age Best Places to Work for the past six years in a row. Crossmedia has headquarters in NYC and hubs across the U.S., London, and Toronto. Clients include U.S. Bank, Etihad Airways, Invesco, Zalando, Sub Zero, White Castle, Newell Brands, PwC, Airbus and Planet Fitness.

SOURCE Crossmedia

Ashley Makuh, Managing Director, Marketing, [email protected]