Crossing the Threshold to a New World

The 2024 Trend Report outlines eight critical trends shaping the future landscape of the food and beverage industry:

A New Way of Thinking: AI Arrives for the Masses at Home and Across the F&B System

AI Arrives for the Masses at Home and Across the F&B System High and Dry: Water Will No Longer Be Seen As A Free Good

Water Will No Longer Be Seen As A Free Good Staying Sharp: Eating for Brain Health and Cognitive Performance

Eating for Brain Health and Cognitive Performance No More For Me, Thanks: Alcohol Moderation Mainstreams Without Compromise on Taste

Alcohol Moderation Mainstreams Without Compromise on Taste New Kids On The Block: Say Hello to Generation Alpha and their Unique Perspectives

Say Hello to Generation Alpha and their Unique Perspectives The End of Growth: Population Decline Plus The Ozempic Effect Equals Fewer Future Calories

Population Decline Plus The Ozempic Effect Equals Fewer Future Calories Putting the "Plant" Back in "Plant-Based: Rethinking the Approach to Meat Alternatives for Increased Adoption

Rethinking the Approach to Meat Alternatives for Increased Adoption Farming Goes Back to the Future: Agriculture Looks to the Diversity of the Past to Feed Tomorrow's World

Nourish President Jo-Ann McArthur notes, "It's shaping up to be a dynamic time in food and beverage, with shifting priorities for consumers, producers, and retailers - and us marketers. It's a time of expanded choices, fresh thinking, and new perspectives!"

In a world increasingly shaped by technological advancements, the report highlights the pervasive role of AI in catapulting consumer trends and reshaping the industry. The report acknowledges the challenges ahead, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices in the face of global climate concerns.

The 2024 report delves into the critical issue of water scarcity and its transformation from a neglected resource to a pressing concern. It also explores the interaction of food choices and cognitive health, the mainstreaming of alcohol moderation, and the changing landscape of plant-based alternatives.

