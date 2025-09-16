Cross-Ecosystem Co-Building: WConnect as a New Platform for Web3 Synergy

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Amid rapid blockchain growth, users still face barriers navigating multiple ecosystems, with limited efficient connections between projects, users, and developers.

As global leading trading platform CoinW's flagship initiative, WConnect fosters cross-ecosystem dialogue and engagement through AMAs, quiz challenges, on-chain tasks, trading contests, and offline events.

Three Core Values of WConnect

The Road to Ecosystem Co-Building

WConnect began with a sharp grasp of industry trends.

During the surge of DOGE and DRC20, the CoinW team was among the first to explore cross-ecosystem user education and on-chain participation through AMAs and community engagement. Although the format was still in its early stage, it enabled the team to gain valuable experience and gradually shape the prototype of WConnect.

What truly set the tone of "ecosystem collaboration" for WConnect was its official partnership with Sui Network -「WConnect｜Sui Season」. The initiative featured online panel discussions, trading campaigns, and ecosystem incubation support. It earned strong recognition from the Sui team and marked the first systematic validation of WConnect's cross-ecosystem value, helping it steadily build visibility and influence across the industry.

As its practice deepened, WConnect began to take on larger-scale ecosystem topics. For example, during the pivotal Ethereum Pectra upgrade, the team organized a three-week series of AMA livestreams, quiz challenges, and trading campaigns. This systematic approach helped users better understand Ethereum's technological evolution and its potential opportunities. At this stage, WConnect evolved from simply "capturing market trends" into serving as a "platform for ecosystem discourse and user education."

Moreover, WConnect did not confine itself to partnerships with a single blockchain. Instead, it continuously extended its reach to broader community-driven trends. During the memecoin wave that swept the market, WConnect launched 「WConnect｜Meme Season」. Through diverse formats such as in-depth AMA discussions, community creative tasks, trading incentives, and offline Meme Clubs, the initiative tightly connected online hype with offline engagement.

This not only boosted community activity and trading momentum for leading memecoins like DOGE , PEPE , and SHIB , but also validated WConnect's strength in "capturing trends, transforming consensus, and driving participation."

At the same time, WConnect has been steadily expanding its offline influence. During Paris Blockchain Week 2025, the team partnered with Superteam Europe to launch the four-week 「Solana Breakout Hackathon」, attracting nearly 200 developers and entrepreneurs to compete on-site. The event not only produced a number of promising native applications but also laid a solid foundation for Solana's ecosystem adoption in the European market through incubation, funding, and go-to-market support.

Whether responding promptly to online trends or deeply nurturing the offline developer ecosystem, WConnect has consistently focused on "cross-ecosystem dialogue and deeply connecting users with projects." This series of initiatives has gradually transformed WConnect from a mere event IP into a key hub that drives ecosystem collaboration and energizes community engagement.

The Official WConnect × Mantle Partnership

WConnect officially partnered with Mantle Network, launching the three-week「 WConnect｜Mantle Season 」on September 1, 2025.

This collaboration not only marked a significant milestone for WConnect in cross-ecosystem co-building, but also prominently showcased Mantle's core strengths in high-performance, low-cost on-chain financial infrastructure, as well as innovations in DeFi and RWA. It provided users with systematic support to deeply understand the ecosystem's potential and seize next-generation on-chain financial opportunities, particularly the long-term value in the RWA sector.

In terms of event design, WConnect centered on a "full-chain experience" approach, guiding users to engage deeply through diverse formats:

AMA sessions : In-depth analysis of Mantle's ecosystem, focusing on RWA strategy and on-chain financial innovation

: In-depth analysis of Mantle's ecosystem, focusing on RWA strategy and on-chain financial innovation On-Chain Tasks: Low-barrier on-chain activities in partnership with the L3 task platform, allowing users to experience Mantle's core ecosystem products.

Low-barrier on-chain activities in partnership with the L3 task platform, allowing users to experience Mantle's core ecosystem products. Invitation and Deposit Rewards: Incentives for new users to join, driving community growth.

Incentives for new users to join, driving community growth. Trading and Staking Activities: MNT/USDT trading rewards and staking opportunities with up to 100% annualized returns, enhancing ecosystem liquidity.

trading rewards and staking opportunities with up to 100% annualized returns, enhancing ecosystem liquidity. Lucky HODL Lottery and Zero-Fee Promotions: Lowering participation barriers while boosting community engagement and user retention.

Through this comprehensive activity matrix, WConnect created organic synergy between users, developers, and trading scenarios, significantly boosting Mantle's ecosystem activity and global presence.

The Global Engine for Blockchain Connectivity

WConnect will continue to expand its global collaboration footprint, planning to launch monthly ecosystem co-building–themed activities, with a focus on popular public chain ecosystems, including Avalanche.

In terms of format, WConnect will combine online initiatives such as themed AMAs, on-chain tasks, and trading campaigns with offline events like hackathons, enhancing user engagement and interaction with ecosystem projects. Over time, this will gradually create a healthy loop among users, developers, and project teams.

Leveraging CoinW's platform advantages and resources, WConnect is committed not only to lowering the entry barriers for users into Web3, but also to providing developers with real market feedback and traffic support, accelerating the adoption and innovation of ecosystem applications.

Looking ahead, WConnect aims to evolve into a global blockchain ecosystem connection engine, bridging users with technology and communities with builders, promoting the free flow of value and innovation, and supporting a more open, prosperous, and sustainable future for Web3.

About WConnect

WConnect is a flagship online initiative launched by CoinW to foster industry dialogue and accelerate innovation across global blockchain ecosystems. By bringing together leading voices from exchanges, developer communities, and emerging tech projects, WConnect creates a collaborative space for exploring cutting-edge trends, sharing technical expertise, and uncovering new growth opportunities. Through curated panels and open discussion, WConnect serves as a bridge between builders and thought leaders, driving meaningful conversations that shape the future of Web3.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms , serving a vast and diverse global user base. The platform offers intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion and a consistent top 4 ranking in Coingecko's futures markets. With over 15 million registered users, CoinW is deeply committed to advancing wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continually enhancing its product ecosystem with innovations. Since 2022, CoinW has significantly expanded its global brand presence through international sports sponsorships, including a high-profile partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo . In addition to its commercial growth, CoinW is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility — from donating supplies to orphanages in Africa to supporting animal welfare in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to promote financial inclusion on a global scale, continue leading the cryptocurrency sector, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website , and follow CoinW's X Account , and Telegram Group .

