Crooner Brian Evans releases "I'm A Traveler," produced by Narada Michael Walden

Evans, whose music is heard on shows such as "BoJack Horseman," "So You Think You Can Dance," and numerous other television shows, has spent the last two decades as the opening act for stars ranging from Joan Rivers to Social Distortion. He also created "The Maui Celebrity Series," which has produced concerts for David Spade, Rob Schneider, and numerous others.

Also a writer, he authored the book "Horrorscope," which was just adapted as a graphic novel through Westwind Comics. He's authored several other books including "Savannah," and "Funny Robbers," and is currently writing several other books including working on what he calls "an ongoing autobiography."

"When I suddenly lost my mother in 2012, for about a decade it was very difficult for me so I dove into my work, and that was to create these music videos and all of my friends participated in them with me," says Evans.

The Boston native is known for his thematic productions, such as "At Fenway," which co-stars William Shatner, "Creature at The Bates Motel," a Halloween song, "It's A Beautiful Game," which features ICE-T, Lou Diamond Phillips, and RJ Mitte among other celebrities, and "Here You Come Again," which is his homage to Maui and again featured Shatner and comedian Paul Rodriguez. "At Fenway" has received almost 12 million views on YouTube, and he's amassed millions of views for his other videos on the social media platform. He's had over five hundred million streams of his version of "New York, New York," on TikTok with over 12,000 videos being produced by users using the song.

Evans will begin to record new songs with Narada Michael Walden.

"I feel ready to sing again, do shows again, but for now I'm just opening for people. I'm working with Narada and releasing this song, which was never released to radio before, is me getting back into gear. I've learned so much. I'm not who I was and Narada is going to help create the songs that will allow me to express myself in a positive way," he says. Evans also works with Las Vegas producer Gary Anderson.

Evans says Las Vegas is a possibility. He's performed thousands of shows there since 1996.

"I need to do what I do again. Sing. Terrible things happen to everyone, and sometimes we do them to ourselves or others and in such a self-absorbed industry you can lose yourself," he adds. "I'm better. Different."

"I'm A Traveler," is now available on iTunes and Amazon, with his books available on Amazon and in audiobook on Audible. His website is brianevans.com, and his Official Twitter account is @croon1.

SOURCE ESW Management

