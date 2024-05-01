Cronometer Unveils Free Women's Health Nutrition Score for May to Promote Optimal Nutrition

REVELSTOKE, BC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - In support of Women's Health Week, leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, has unlocked their Women's Health Nutrition Score. The score will be available, for free, from May 1 to May 31.

The app's Nutrition Scores bundle purpose-specific nutrients together and provide users with an overall score based off their diet for that day.

The Women's Health Nutrition Score, which is normally behind a paywall, helps women achieve optimal nutrition by highlighting nutrients that females are typically lacking such as iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and fiber.

This gives female users an easy way to gauge if they are hitting all their recommended daily intakes for those nutrients. A survey of Cronometer users found that 53% of women aged 18-24 reported they have or suspect an iron deficiency; one of the most common deficiencies impacting women's health.

"While studies on single nutrients offer mixed results, our holistic approach to nutrient profiles provides a more complete picture of health," suggests Karen Stark, Lead Nutrition Scientist at Cronometer.

The Score was originally developed by Cronometer's Lead Nutrition Scientist, Karen Stark and released to users in May of 2022.

"By providing detailed and accurate nutrition information to our users, we hope to help people enjoy a healthy and balanced lifestyle." says Aaron Davidson, CEO at Cronometer.

Anyone looking to take advantage of Cronometer's Women's Health Nutrition Score can sign up for a Cronometer account for free on their website, Apple App Store, or Google Play Store.

Along with the release of the Women's Health Nutrition Score, Cronometer notes the limitations of current practices in the medical and nutrition industries when it comes to inclusivity of trans and non-binary people. Currently, due to a lack of scientific research available to account for other options, nutrient target calculations are sex-based, forcing users to choose a sex in order to accurately calculate settings within the app. Cronometer hopes to improve how the app serves this community and are asking anyone who identifies as trans or non-binary to reach out to their team at [email protected] to discuss how they can better achieve this.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 9 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information and connect with Cronometer on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

