CROMSOURCE Continues US Growth With New Office in Research Triangle Park

CARY, North Carolina, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO) has just opened a newly expanded office in Cary, NC. Due to the growth of CROMSOURCE in the United States over the past few years, this new location serves as a complement to two existing US offices. While already having a significant presence in the RTP area, CROMSOURCE is excited to have a larger footprint in the busy research community of North Carolina.

The office space was created and reconstructed specifically for CROMSOURCE and offers room to grow. The layout is spacious, offering a large conference room, nature views, and a community gym. The space was chosen for its bright natural light and large windows, and its close proximity to walking trails, eateries, and Interstate 40, all of which enhance the positive employee experience. The new address is: 8000 Regency Parkway, Suite 575, Cary, NC 27518.

"We couldn't be more excited to move into our new office space in Research Triangle Park," said Dr. Oriana Zerbini, Founder and CEO of CROMSOURCE. "We are perfectly situated to be fully present in one of the busiest research communities in the world. As we are growing, this space will provide a comfortable, collaborative, and productive environment for our team."

Troy W. McCall, Ph.D., COO of CROMSOURCE, added, "The opening of our new Cary office is a true testament to how quickly we are growing and our productivity in the US. This new space will allow us to continue this growth and give us a permanent home in the RTP area."

CROMSOURCE will host a luncheon and invite local clients and staff to join in celebrating the opening of the new office.

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organization providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Specializing in clinical development and staffing solutions, we offer a flexible approach to ensure our clients' unique needs are supported. CROMSOURCE is unparalleled in offering an End-to-End Guarantee covering trial timelines, enrollment, and price. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.cromsource.com.

