CROMBIE REIT SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Senior management will discuss Crombie's financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The financial and operational results will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, after market close.

Teleconference:

Dial-in numbers to join the conference call are:

(437) 900-0527

(888) 510-2154

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3ZSlh2E to receive an instant automated callback.

Replay will be available by dialing (289) 819-1450 or (888) 660-6345 and entering password 42167 #, until midnight, February 27, 2025, or on Crombie's website for 90 days after the meeting.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca under Investors. The webcast will be available for replay on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2024, our portfolio contains 305 properties comprising approximately 19.3 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

Media Contact: Kara Cameron, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations & ESG Reporting, 902-759-0164