Crombie REIT Announces Voting Results and Election of Trustees

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on May 6, 2021. The vote was conducted by ballot through the facilities of the webcast. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Trustee Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Paul V. Beesley 105,269,612 (99.24%) 807,224 (0.76%) Donald E. Clow 105,965,310 (99.89%) 111,526 (0.11%) John C. Eby 101,834,305 (96.00%) 4,242,531 (4.00%) J. Michael Knowlton 105,817,370 (99.76%) 259,466 (0.24%) Barbara Palk 105,894,209 (99.83%) 182,627 (0.17%) Jason P. Shannon 105,949,869 (99.88%) 126,967 (0.12%) Karen Weaver 105,482,025 (99.44%) 594,811 (0.56%)

Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 105,921,147 (99.95%) 56,487 (0.05%) Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors 106,004,488 (99.96%) 47,148 (0.04%)

Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Against Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation 105,548,512 (99.53%) 503,124 (0.47%) Approve a special resolution approving Amendments to Crombie's Declaration of Trust 105,996,894 (99.86%) 145,538 (0.14%)

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com

