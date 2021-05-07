Crombie REIT Announces Voting Results and Election of Trustees
May 07, 2021, 16:39 ET
NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on May 6, 2021. The vote was conducted by ballot through the facilities of the webcast. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.
|
Trustee
|
Proxy tabulations
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Paul V. Beesley
|
105,269,612
(99.24%)
|
807,224
(0.76%)
|
Donald E. Clow
|
105,965,310
(99.89%)
|
111,526
(0.11%)
|
John C. Eby
|
101,834,305
(96.00%)
|
4,242,531
(4.00%)
|
J. Michael Knowlton
|
105,817,370
(99.76%)
|
259,466
(0.24%)
|
Barbara Palk
|
105,894,209
(99.83%)
|
182,627
(0.17%)
|
Jason P. Shannon
|
105,949,869
(99.88%)
|
126,967
(0.12%)
|
Karen Weaver
|
105,482,025
(99.44%)
|
594,811
(0.56%)
Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:
|
Resolution
|
Proxy tabulations
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
105,921,147
(99.95%)
|
56,487
(0.05%)
|
Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors
|
106,004,488
(99.96%)
|
47,148
(0.04%)
|
Resolution
|
Proxy tabulations
|
For
|
Against
|
Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation
|
105,548,512
(99.53%)
|
503,124
(0.47%)
|
Approve a special resolution approving Amendments to Crombie's Declaration of Trust
|
105,996,894
(99.86%)
|
145,538
(0.14%)
About Crombie REIT
Crombie Real Estate Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com
