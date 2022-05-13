CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

News provided by

Crombie REIT

May 13, 2022, 17:59 ET

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 12, 2022. The vote was conducted by ballot through the facilities of the webcast. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with 100% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Trustee

Proxy tabulations

For

Withheld

Paul V. Beesley

122,798,530

(99.42%)

721,371

(0.58%)

Donald E. Clow

123,385,661

(99.89%)

134,240

(0.11%)

J. Michael Knowlton                    

122,459,668

(99.14%)

1,060,233

(0.86%)

Barbara Palk

119,415,506

(96.68%)

4,104,395

(3.32%)

Jason P. Shannon

123,381,950

(99.89%)

137,951

(0.11%)

Michael Waters

123,458,740

(99.95%)

61,161

(0.05%)

Karen Weaver

120,959,111

(97.93%)

2,560,790

(2.07%)


Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution

Proxy tabulations

For

Withheld

Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP   

124,039,415

(99.95%)

60,318

(0.05%)

Resolution

Proxy tabulations

For

Against

Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix
remuneration of the Auditors

123,441,781

(99.94%)

78,120

(0.06%)



Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation

122,508,529

(98.95%)

1,301,710

(1.05%)
About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

For further information: Media Contact: Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164

Organization Profile

Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes...