Crombie REIT Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Resilient portfolio with strong financial condition poised for sustainable growth

NEW GLASGOW, NS, August 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. (EDT), August 11, 2022.

"Crombie's strategy continues to deliver stability and growth despite the uncertainty and volatility of the global economy, geopolitics and the capital markets. Our grocery-anchored, retail-related industrial, and residential portfolio continues to deliver consistent operating and financial performance including strong occupancy and healthy renewal growth, enabled by one of the longest weighted average lease terms in the real estate industry. Crombie actively de-levered its balance sheet while maintaining strong liquidity which enables us to not only manage significant volatility but responsibly grow our business," said Don Clow, President and CEO. "Looking forward, Crombie is well positioned to advance our focused and balanced strategic priorities of investment in Empire-related initiatives and development to drive long-term sustainable growth while maintaining a strong financial condition."

SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts and as otherwise noted)

Operational Highlights

Committed and economic occupancy of 96.3% and 95.9%, respectively; a 10 and 30 basis point increase compared to the second quarter of 2021

Renewals of 275,000 square feet at rents 6.4% above expiring rates (7.5% at weighted average rent during the renewal term)

Acquisition of one investment property adding 67,000 square feet of GLA and one development property for a total aggregate purchase price of $15,939

Disposition of one 19,000 square foot investment property for gross proceeds of $10,250

Financial Highlights

Property revenue of $103,064 , a 3.1% increase from $100,006 in the second quarter of 2021

, a 3.1% increase from in the second quarter of 2021 Operating income of $28,424 , a 45.0% increase from $19,605 in the second quarter of 2021

, a 45.0% increase from in the second quarter of 2021 Net property income of 70,097, a 0.1% decrease from 70,192 in the second quarter of 2021

FFO (1) $49,877 or $0.28 per unit compared to $44,201 or $0.27 per unit in the second quarter of 2021

or per unit compared to or per unit in the second quarter of 2021 FFO (1) payout ratio of 79.0% compared to 81.7% in the second quarter of 2021

payout ratio of 79.0% compared to 81.7% in the second quarter of 2021 AFFO (1) $43,551 or $0.25 per unit compared to $37,109 or $0.23 per unit in the second quarter of 2021

or per unit compared to or per unit in the second quarter of 2021 AFFO (1) payout ratio of 90.5% compared to 97.3% in the second quarter of 2021

payout ratio of 90.5% compared to 97.3% in the second quarter of 2021 Same-asset property cash NOI (1) increase of 1.9% over the second quarter of 2021

increase of 1.9% over the second quarter of 2021 Record high unencumbered investment properties of $2,155,326 , a 49.1% increase from $1,445,423 in the second quarter of 2021

, a 49.1% increase from in the second quarter of 2021 Debt to gross fair value (1)(2) of 42.6%, an improvement from 47.4% in the second quarter of 2021

of 42.6%, an improvement from 47.4% in the second quarter of 2021 Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) of 8.73x compared to 9.70x in the second quarter of 2021

of 8.73x compared to 9.70x in the second quarter of 2021 Available liquidity of $444,262 , a 20.6% increase from $368,483 in the second quarter of 2021

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, AFFO payout ratio, same-asset property cash NOI, debt to gross fair value, and debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA. (2) At Crombie's proportionate share including joint ventures.

Information in this press release is a select summary of results. This press release should be read in conjunction with Crombie's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021. Full details on our results can be found at www.crombie.ca and www.sedar.com.

Financial Results

Crombie's key financial metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:



Three months ended June 30, (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts and as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Variance % Property revenue $ 103,064 $ 100,006 $ 3,058 3.1 % Property operating expenses 32,967 29,814 (3,153) (10.6) % Net property income $ 70,097 $ 70,192 $ (95) (0.1) % Operating income attributable to Unitholders $ 28,424 $ 19,605 $ 8,819 45.0 % Same-asset property cash NOI (1) $ 67,441 $ 66,157 $ 1,284 1.9 % Funds from operations ("FFO") (1)







Basic $ 49,877 $ 44,201 $ 5,676 12.8 % Per unit - Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.01 3.7 % Payout ratio(1) 79.0 % 81.7 %

(2.7) % Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") (1)







Basic $ 43,551 $ 37,109 $ 6,442 17.4 % Per unit - Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.02 8.7 % Payout ratio(1) 90.5 % 97.3 %

(6.8) %

(1) Same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio.

Operating income attributable to Unitholders increased by $8,819, or 45.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a gain on disposal of investment properties of $4,863 in the second quarter of 2022 and lower finance costs from operations of $2,856, resulting primarily from deleveraging, lower mortgage interest due to mortgage repayments and dispositions since the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, general and administrative expenses decreased by $2,428 due primarily to a reduction in Unit-based compensation costs resulting from a decrease in Crombie's Unit price, offset in part by a one-time payment in respect of an executive retirement arrangement of $1,211. The growth in operating income was further offset by the increased loss from equity-accounted investments of $1,065 compared to the second quarter of 2021, as residential development projects achieved substantial completion and move toward revenue stabilization, when revenue earned will exceed expenses. A slight reduction in net property income of $95 was primarily due to increased tenant incentive amortization of $850 resulting primarily from new leasing, a reduction in lease termination income of $662, and a decrease of $1,800 from dispositions since the second quarter of 2021. This is offset in part by income of $2,026 from acquisitions since the second quarter of 2021.

Same-asset property cash NOI (SANOI) increased by $1,284, or 1.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to strong occupancy and increased parking revenue of $658, offset in part by a decrease in lease termination income of $652, primarily in our office portfolio. Same-asset property cash NOI adjusted for the removal of lease termination income increased by 3.0% compared to the same period in 2021.

The increase in FFO of $5,676 is primarily due to lower finance costs from operations of $2,856, driven by lower mortgage interest of $2,593 as a result of mortgage repayments and dispositions since the second quarter of 2021, and a decrease in general and administrative expenses of $2,428 due primarily to a $2,368 reduction in Unit-based compensation costs resulting from a decrease in Crombie's Unit price from June 30, 2021. Additional increases in income are due to $2,026 from acquisitions since the second quarter of 2021. FFO growth is offset in part by a reduction in lease termination income of $662 and a decrease of $1,800 from dispositions since the second quarter of 2021.

The increase in AFFO is largely due to the impacts on FFO as described above. This is offset in part by the impact of the increase in the maintenance capital expenditure charge in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.90 to $1.00 per square foot of weighted average GLA.

Crombie's key financial metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:



Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts and as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Variance % Property revenue $ 208,010 $ 203,543 $ 4,467 2.2 % Property operating expenses 68,582 63,215 (5,367) (8.5) % Net property income $ 139,428 $ 140,328 $ (900) (0.6) % Operating income attributable to Unitholders $ 53,672 $ 52,820 $ 852 1.6 % Same-asset property cash NOI (1) $ 134,090 $ 131,980 $ 2,110 1.6 % Funds from operations ("FFO") (1)







Basic $ 98,968 $ 90,304 $ 8,664 9.6 % Per unit - Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ — — % Payout ratio(1) 79.5 % 79.0 %

0.5 % Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") (1)







Basic $ 85,449 $ 75,888 $ 9,561 12.6 % Per unit - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.01 2.1 % Payout ratio(1) 92.0 % 94.0 %

(2.0) %

(1) Same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio.

Operating income attributable to Unitholders increased by $852, or 1.6%, on a year to date basis primarily driven by lower finance costs from operations of $5,572 due to deleveraging, lower mortgage interest resulting from mortgage repayments and dispositions since the second quarter of 2021. A reduction in general and administrative expenses of $2,613 was primarily due to a decrease in Unit price and its impact on Unit-based compensation plans, partially offset by a one-time payment in respect of an executive retirement arrangement of $1,211 in the second quarter of 2022. The growth in operating income was offset in part by a $6,281 decrease in gain on disposal of investment properties due to three dispositions in the first quarter of 2021 compared to just one disposition in the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, net property income decreased by $900 compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to a reduction in lease termination income of $2,176, increased tenant incentive amortization of $1,879, and a decrease of $3,100 from dispositions. This is partially offset by income of $3,191 from acquisitions, $1,400 from renewals and new leasing, and reduction of $1,152 in bad debt expense.

On a year to date basis, same-asset property cash NOI (SANOI) increased 1.6% compared to 2021 primarily due to strong occupancy, increased parking revenue of $780, and an increase in supplemental rents of $760 from modernizations and capital improvements. This is offset in part by a decrease in lease termination income of $1,386, primarily in our office portfolio. Same-asset property cash NOI adjusted for the removal of lease termination income increased by 2.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

On a year to date basis, FFO increased $8,664 primarily driven by lower finance costs from operations of $5,572, due to lower mortgage interest of $4,809 resulting from mortgage repayments and dispositions since the second quarter of 2021, and reduced general and administrative expenses of $2,613, resulting primarily from a decrease in Unit price and its impact on Unit-based compensation plans of $2,880. Increased income of $3,191 from acquisitions and $1,400 from renewals and new leasing, and a reduction of $1,152 in bad debt expense contributed to FFO growth. The improvement in FFO is offset in part by a reduction in lease termination income of $2,176, increased tenant incentive amortization of $1,879, and a decrease of $3,100 from dispositions.

The improvement in AFFO is primarily due to the same factors impacting FFO as described above. This is offset in part by the impact of the increase in the maintenance capital expenditure charge in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.90 to $1.00 per square foot of weighted average GLA.

Operating Results



June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Number of investment properties (1) 294 294 284 287 287 Gross leasable area (2) 18,500,000 18,488,000 17,861,000 18,232,000 18,235,000 Economic occupancy (3) 95.9 % 95.5 % 95.6 % 95.8 % 95.6 % Committed occupancy (4) 96.3 % 96.4 % 96.2 % 96.5 % 96.2 %

(1) This includes properties owned at full and partial interests excluding joint ventures. (2) Gross leasable area is adjusted to reflect Crombie's proportionate interest in partially owned properties, excluding joint ventures. (3) Represents space currently under lease contract and rent has commenced. (4) Represents current economic occupancy plus completed lease contracts for future occupancy of currently available space.







June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Investment properties, fair value $ 5,273,000 $ 5,199,000 $ 5,026,000 $ 5,096,000 $ 5,053,000 Unencumbered investment properties (1) $ 2,155,326 $ 2,009,252 $ 1,752,927 $ 1,461,775 $ 1,445,423 Available liquidity (2) $ 444,262 $ 523,159 $ 507,777 $ 512,168 $ 368,483 Debt to gross book value - cost basis (3)(7) 46.7 % 46.4 % 48.8 % 51.1 % 50.8 % Debt to gross fair value (4)(5)(7) 42.6 % 42.4 % 45.2 % 47.2 % 47.4 % Weighted average interest rate (6) 3.8 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 3.9 % Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA(4)(5)(7)(8) 8.73x 8.70x 8.96x 9.59x 9.70x Interest coverage ratio (4)(5)(8) 3.26x 3.27x 3.06x 3.07x 2.91x

(1) Represents fair value of unencumbered properties. (2) Represents the undrawn portion on the credit facilities, excluding joint facilities with joint operation partners. (3) See Capital Management note in the Financial Statements. (4) Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of debt to gross fair value, debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, and interest coverage ratio. (5) See Debt Metrics section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis. (6) Weighted average interest rate is calculated based on interest rates for all outstanding fixed rate debt. (7) The 2021 calculations have been restated to include Crombie's share of debt and assets held in joint ventures. (8) The 2021 calculations have been restated to include Crombie's share of revenue and expenses in joint ventures.

Operations and Leasing

During the quarter, Crombie maintained strong economic occupancy and committed occupancy of 95.9% and 96.3%, respectively. Crombie renewed 275,000 square feet with an increase of 6.4% over expiring rents during the quarter. New leases increased occupancy by 256,000 square feet at an average first year rate of $20.72 per square foot.

Development

Crombie segregates its development pipeline by expected timing. Near-term projects are financially committed or expected to be committed within the next two years. Currently, Crombie has five developments classified as near-term projects. Upon completion, these projects will total approximately 1,103,000 square feet of residential GLA and 1,490 residential units, 115,000 square feet of commercial GLA, and 300,000 square feet of retail-related industrial GLA. The geographical breakdown of GLA in square feet is as follows: 535,000 in Vancouver; 145,000 in Victoria; 300,000 in Calgary and 538,000 in Halifax.

Voilà CFC3, in Calgary, is under active construction with the base building work nearing completion and full handover to the tenant is scheduled for the end of September 2022, allowing Ocado to commence their building of the interior grid, which includes the robotic grid platform.

These timing and cost estimates are subject to changes, as well as other development risks described in Crombie's second quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Development" and "Risk Management".

Changes to Board of Trustees

Pursuant to Section 3.8 of Crombie's Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust, ECL Development Limited ("ECL") has the right to appoint up to five trustees to Crombie's Board of Trustees. Effective June 8, 2022, Jana Sobey, an ECL appointed trustee, resigned from the Board of Trustees. Ms. Sobey was recently promoted at Empire, and to allow her to focus on her new role, Empire agreed to have her step down from the Board of Trustees. ECL retains the right to name a replacement at a future date.

Highlighted Subsequent Events

On July 7, 2022, Crombie acquired a 100% interest in one retail property totalling 4,300 square feet for $1,350, excluding closing and transaction costs.

On August 8, 2022, Crombie disposed of a 100% interest in a retail property totalling 74,000 square feet. Total proceeds, before closing and transaction costs, were approximately $26,500.

On August 10, 2022, Crombie disposed of a 100% interest in a retail property totalling 6,000 square feet. Total proceeds, before closing and transaction costs, were approximately $1,125.

Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

Same-asset property cash NOI (SANOI), FFO, AFFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO payout ratio, debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, debt to gross fair value, and interest coverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures as computed by Crombie may differ from similar computations as reported by other entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to other such entities. Management includes these measures as they represent key performance indicators to management, and it believes certain investors use these measures as a means of assessing Crombie's financial performance. For additional information on these non-GAAP measures see our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The reconciliations for each non-GAAP measure included in this news release are outlined as follows:

Same-Asset Property Cash NOI

Crombie measures certain performance and operating metrics on a same-asset basis to evaluate the period-over-period performance of those properties owned and operated by Crombie. "Same-asset" refers to those properties that were owned and operated by Crombie for the current and comparative reporting periods. Properties that will be undergoing a redevelopment in a future period, including adjacent parcels of land, and those having planning activities underway are also in this category until such development activities commence and/or tenant leasing/renewal activity is suspended. Same‐asset property cash NOI reflects Crombie's proportionate ownership of jointly operated properties (and excludes any properties held in joint ventures).

Management uses net property income on a cash basis (property cash NOI) as a measure of performance as it reflects the cash generated by properties period-over-period.

Net property income on a cash basis, which excludes non-cash straight-line rent recognition and amortization of tenant incentive amounts, is as follows:



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Net property income $ 70,097 $ 70,192 $ (95) $ 139,428 $ 140,328 $ (900) Non-cash straight-line rent (1,133) (2,448) 1,315 (3,212) (5,162) 1,950 Non-cash tenant incentive amortization 5,690 4,840 850 11,254 9,375 1,879 Property cash NOI 74,654 72,584 2,070 147,470 144,541 2,929 Acquisitions and dispositions property cash NOI 1,802 2,007 (205) 3,586 3,768 (182) Development property cash NOI 5,411 4,420 991 9,794 8,793 1,001 Acquisitions, dispositions and development property cash NOI 7,213 6,427 786 13,380 12,561 819 Same-asset property cash NOI $ 67,441 $ 66,157 $ 1,284 $ 134,090 $ 131,980 $ 2,110

Funds from Operations (FFO)

Crombie follows the recommendations of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC")'s January 2022 guidance in calculating FFO.

The reconciliation of FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Decrease in net assets attributable to Unitholders $ (8,936) $ (17,738) $ 8,802 $ (22,713) $ (20,769) $ (1,944) Add (deduct):











Amortization of tenant incentives 5,690 4,840 850 11,254 9,375 1,879 Gain on disposal of investment properties (4,863) — (4,863) (4,863) (11,144) 6,281 Gain on distribution from equity accounted investments — — — (1,933) — (1,933) Depreciation and amortization of investment properties 18,842 18,710 132 37,366 37,164 202 Adjustments for equity-accounted investments 1,081 370 711 2,023 739 1,284 Principal payments on right-of-use assets 57 56 1 113 110 3 Internal leasing costs 646 620 26 1,336 1,240 96 Finance costs - distributions to Unitholders 39,394 36,124 3,270 78,630 71,344 7,286 Finance costs (income) - change in fair value of financial instruments (2,034) 1,219 (3,253) (2,245) 2,245 (4,490) FFO as calculated based on REALPAC recommendations $ 49,877 $ 44,201 $ 5,676 $ 98,968 $ 90,304 $ 8,664 Basic weighted average Units (in 000's) 176,976 161,170 15,806 174,832 159,734 15,098 FFO per Unit - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.01 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ — FFO payout ratio (%) 79.0 % 81.7 % (2.7) % 79.5 % 79.0 % 0.5 %

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Crombie follows the recommendations of REALPAC's January 2022 guidance in calculating AFFO and has applied these recommendations to the AFFO amounts included in this news release and Management's Discussion and Analysis.

The reconciliation of AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance FFO as calculated based on REALPAC recommendations $ 49,877 $ 44,201 $ 5,676 $ 98,968 $ 90,304 $ 8,664 Add (deduct):











Straight-line rent adjustment (1,133) (2,448) 1,315 (3,212) (5,162) 1,950 Straight-line rent adjustment included in loss from equity-accounted investments 112 — 112 273 — 273 Internal leasing costs (646) (620) (26) (1,336) (1,240) (96) Maintenance expenditures on a square footage basis (4,659) (4,024) (635) (9,244) (8,014) (1,230) AFFO as calculated based on REALPAC recommendations $ 43,551 $ 37,109 $ 6,442 $ 85,449 $ 75,888 $ 9,561 Basic weighted average Units (in 000's) 176,976 161,170 15,806 174,832 159,734 15,098 AFFO per Unit - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.02 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.01 AFFO payout ratio (%) 90.5 % 97.3 % (6.8) % 92.0 % 94.0 % (2.0) %

Debt Metrics

When calculating debt to gross fair value, debt is defined under the terms of the Declaration of Trust as obligations for borrowed money, including obligations incurred in connection with acquisitions, excluding specific deferred taxes payable, trade payables, and accruals in the ordinary course of business and distributions payable. Debt includes Crombie's share of debt held in equity-accounted joint ventures.

Gross fair value includes investment properties measured at fair value, including Crombie's share of those held within joint ventures. All other components of gross fair value are measured at the carrying value included in Crombie's financial statements. Crombie's methodology for determining the fair value of investment properties includes capitalization of trailing 12 months net property income using biannual capitalization rates from external property valuators. The majority of investment properties are also subject to external, independent appraisals on a rotational basis over a period of not more than four years. Valuation techniques are more fully described in Crombie's year-end audited financial statements.

The fair value included in this calculation reflects the fair value of the properties as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively, based on each property's current use as a revenue-generating investment property. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Crombie's weighted average capitalization rate used in the determination of the fair value of its investment properties decreased 0.02% to 5.63% from 5.65%. Crombie's weighted average capitalization rate used in the determination of the fair value of its share of investment properties held in equity-accounted joint ventures was 3.53% during the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 0.23% from December 31, 2021. For an explanation of how Crombie determines capitalization rates, see the "Other Disclosures" section of Crombie's second quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis, under "Investment Property Valuation" in the "Use of Estimates and Judgments" section.



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 (1) Fixed rate mortgages $ 983,788

$ 1,073,895 Senior unsecured notes 1,125,000

1,125,000 Revolving credit facility 2,525

9,220 Joint operation credit facility 10,089

9,904 Bilateral credit facility 80,000

10,000 Debt held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (2) (3) 261,236

246,308 Lease liabilities 35,025

35,352 Total debt outstanding 2,497,663

2,509,679 Less: Applicable fair value debt adjustment —

(53) Adjusted debt $ 2,497,663

$ 2,509,626







Investment properties, fair value $ 5,273,000

$ 5,026,000 Investment properties held in joint ventures, fair value, at Crombie's share (3) 445,500

387,000 Other assets, cost (4) 108,985

102,683 Other assets, cost, held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (3) (4) (5) 25,744

18,370 Cash and cash equivalents 1,522

3,915 Cash and cash equivalents held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (3) 4,274

4,453 Deferred financing charges 8,425

9,769 Interest rate subsidy —

(53) Gross fair value $ 5,867,450

$ 5,552,137 Debt to gross fair value 42.6 %

45.2 %

(1) The December 31, 2021 calculation has been restated to include Crombie's share of debt and assets held in joint ventures. (2) Includes Crombie's share of fixed and floating rate mortgages, construction loans, revolving credit facility, and lease liabilities held in joint ventures. (3) See the "Joint Ventures" section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis. (4) Other assets exclude tenant incentives and related accumulated amortization, and accrued straight-line rent receivable. (5) Other assets held in joint ventures include deferred financing charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of property revenue to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income attributable to Unitholders, and may not be comparable to that used by other entities.

As of June 30, 2022, Crombie has completed a number of developments in joint ventures and, as a result, in March 2022, Crombie changed its methodology in calculating adjusted EBITDA to include Crombie's share of revenue, operating expenses, and general and administrative expenses in joint ventures. Interest service coverage and debt service coverage calculations now include Crombie's share of finance costs - operations and debt repayments in joint ventures. Prior quarters have been restated to reflect this new methodology.







Three months ended







June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021





Operating income attributable to Unitholders $ 28,424 $ 25,248 $ 78,730 $ 23,851 $ 19,605





Amortization of tenant incentives 5,690 5,564 5,249 5,187 4,840





Gain on disposal of investment properties (4,863) — (42,762) (2,619) —





Gain on distribution from equity-accounted investments — (1,933) (15,525) — —





Impairment of investment properties — — 1,300 1,239 —





Depreciation and amortization 19,222 18,879 18,805 19,109 19,054





Finance costs - operations 20,762 20,745 22,639 23,070 23,618





Loss (income) from equity-accounted investments 1,627 1,539 685 923 562





Property revenue in joint ventures, at Crombie's share 2,616 2,356 2,100 1,578 968





Property operating expenses in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (1,002) (903) (724) (695) (483)





General and administrative expenses in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (21) (150) (32) (47) (110)





Taxes - current — — 163 — 2





Adjusted EBITDA [1] $ 72,455 $ 71,345 $ 70,628 $ 71,596 $ 68,056





Trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA [3] $ 286,024 $ 281,626 $ 280,057 $ 276,643 $ 270,324























Finance costs - operations $ 20,762 $ 20,745 $ 22,639 $ 23,070 $ 23,618





Finance costs - operations in joint ventures, at Crombie's share 2,157 1,776 1,157 1,031 568





Amortization of deferred financing charges (668) (688) (742) (759) (764)





Adjusted interest expense [2] $ 22,251 $ 21,833 $ 23,054 $ 23,342 $ 23,422























Debt outstanding (see Debt to Gross Fair Value)(1) [4] $ 2,497,663 $ 2,451,504 $ 2,509,626 $ 2,651,936 $ 2,621,803























Interest service coverage ratio {[1]/[2]} 3.26x 3.27x 3.06x 3.07x 2.91x





Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA {[4]/[3]} 8.73x 8.70x 8.96x 9.59x 9.70x







(1) Includes debt held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects, and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2021 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management" and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under "Risks", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct, and Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Specifically, this document includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements regarding expected timing and costs of development and expected impact on NAV and AFFO growth for projects currently underway and planned into the future, each of which may be impacted by ordinary real estate market cycles, the availability of labour, financing and the cost of any such financing, capital resource allocation decisions and general economic conditions, as well as development activities undertaken by related parties not under the direct control of Crombie.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at June 30, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

