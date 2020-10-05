Crombie REIT Announces Offerings of $150 Million Series H Unsecured Notes and $150 Million Series I Unsecured Notes

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN), announced today that it entered into an agreement to issue $150 million aggregate principal amount of Series H Senior Unsecured Notes maturing March 31, 2028 (the "Series H Notes"). The Series H Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.686% per annum. Additionally, Crombie has entered into an agreement to issue $150 million aggregate principal amount of Series I Senior Unsecured Notes maturating October 9, 2030 (the "Series I Notes"). The Series I Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.211% per annum.

The Series H Notes and the Series I Notes (together the "Notes") are being offered with a syndicate of agents, co-led by Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and National Bank Financial Inc., and including CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., and Desjardins Securities Inc., to sell, on a best effort, private placement basis.

Net proceeds from the Notes offerings will be used to repay, redeem or refinance existing indebtedness, including indebtedness under bank credit facilities and outstanding debt securities and general trust purposes.

The offerings are expected to close on or about October 9, 2020 and are subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of necessary consents and approval and the Notes receiving a rating of at least BBB(low) with a stable trend from DBRS.

The Notes will be sold in Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. The offer and sale of Notes will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the form or content of this press release.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments, primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. More information about Crombie can be found at http://www.crombiereit.ca/.

This news release may contain forward looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected amount and timing of the offering which remains subject to the sale by the agents and may be impacted by market conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 under "Risk Management", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct.

