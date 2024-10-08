CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $300 MILLION SERIES M UNSECURED NOTES

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie" or the "REIT") (TSX: CRR.UN), announced today that it entered into an agreement to issue $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series M Senior Unsecured Notes maturing January 15, 2032 (the "Series M Notes"). The Series M Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.732% per annum and were offered at a price of $999.79 per $1,000.00 principal amount.

The Series M Notes are being offered with a syndicate of agents, co-led by Scotia Capital Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc., and including Desjardins Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and RBC Dominion Securities Inc., to sell, on a best effort, private placement basis.

Net proceeds from the Series M Notes offering will be used to repay, redeem, or refinance existing indebtedness, including maturing mortgage financings, indebtedness under existing bank credit facilities, and outstanding debt securities, as well as general trust purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of necessary consents and approvals and the Series M Notes receiving a rating of at least BBB(low) with a positive trend from Morningstar DBRS.

The Series M Notes will be sold in Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. The offer and sale of the Series M Notes will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the form or content of this press release.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2024, our portfolio contains 304 properties comprising approximately 19.3 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected amount and timing of the offering which remains subject to the sale by the agents and may be impacted by market conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2023 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management" and in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 under "Risks", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Media Contact: Kara Cameron, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations & ESG Reporting, 902-759-0164