Crombie REIT Announces November 2021 Monthly Distribution

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from November 1, 2021, to and including November 30, 2021.

The distribution will be payable on December 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2021.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

For further information: Media Contact, Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164

