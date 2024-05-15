CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES MAY 2024 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from May 1, 2024, to and including May 31, 2024.

The distribution will be payable on June 14, 2024, to Unitholders of record as at May 31, 2024.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2024, our portfolio contains 304 properties comprising approximately 19.2 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca

For further information: Media Contacts: Kara Cameron, CPA, CA, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Financial Analysis, 902-759-0164