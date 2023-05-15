CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES MAY 2023 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from May 1, 2023, to and including May 31, 2023.

The distribution will be payable on June 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2023.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio contains 291 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.6 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

