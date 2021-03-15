Crombie REIT Announces March 2021 Monthly Distribution

NEW GLASGOW, NS, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from March 1, 2021, to and including March 31, 2021.

The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2021.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

For further information: Media Contact: Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100

Related Links

www.crombiereit.com

