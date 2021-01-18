Crombie REIT Announces January 2021 Monthly Distribution

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from January 1, 2021, to and including January 31, 2021.

The distribution will be payable on February 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2021.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments, primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. More information about Crombie can be found at http://www.crombiereit.com/.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

For further information: Media Contact: Clinton Keay, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100

