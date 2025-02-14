CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2025 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from February 1, 2025, to and including February 28, 2025.

The distribution will be payable on March 14, 2025, to Unitholders of record as at February 28, 2025.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2024, our portfolio contains 305 properties comprising approximately 19.3 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca

