CRN® Honors Boomi With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

The annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. CRN only awards the 5-star rating to select vendors who deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

Boomi made significant enhancements to its partner program over the past year with the expansion of its Partner Resource Center , which provides insightful content as well as opportunities for partners to further promote their brand and value proposition to end-users through the Partner Finder. Additionally, Boomi simplified program requirements and the way partners do business by providing a clear partner onboarding path and streamlining partner learning for accreditations and certifications.

"Boomi's world-class network of partners brings a diverse array of skills and cutting-edge solutions to customers," said Chris Port, chief operating officer, Boomi. "A 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide emphasizes our commitment to providing holistic strategies for connecting, orchestrating, and managing complex architectures in the age of data-centric businesses. Thank you to our valued partners for helping our joint customers keep pace with an evolving digital landscape."

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. CRN scores companies based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, and sales support and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

To learn more about partnering with Boomi or to find a partner from Boomi's ecosystem of more than 800 global partners, visit https://boomi.com/partners/ .

CRN featured the 2022 Partner Program Guide in its April 2022 issue and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with its cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 18,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

