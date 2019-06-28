Crius Shareholders Approve Election of Directors and Appointment of Auditors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Crius Energy Trust (the "Trust" or "Crius Energy") (TSX: KWH.UN) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of unitholders of the Trust ("Unitholders") held earlier today (the "Meeting"). A total of 20,716,994 units of the Trust ("Units") were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 36.6% of the issued and outstanding Units.

A report of voting results describing each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR under the Trust's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. See below for a summary of the matters voted upon at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

All nominees proposed as directors of Crius Energy Administrator Inc., as administrator for and on behalf of the Trust, that stood for election were duly elected by at least a majority of votes cast by Unitholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Nominee FOR WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) James A. Ajello 17,356,574 94.71 968,644 5.29 Brian Burden 16,702,533 91.14 1,622,705 8.86 Michael Fallquist 17,368,583 94.78 956,655 5.22 Robert Gries 17,355,672 94.71 969,566 5.29 Ali Hedayat 16,701,600 91.14 1,623,638 8.86 Robert Huggard 16,702,648 91.15 1,622,590 8.85 Daniel Sullivan 13,374,349 72.98 4,950,889 27.02 Marcie C. Zlotnik 17,397,721 94.94 927,517 5.06

Appointment of Auditors of the Trust

Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, was duly re-appointed as the auditor of the Trust, by at least a majority of votes cast by Unitholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Crius Energy Administrator Inc., as administrator for and on behalf of the Trust, was authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

FOR WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) 20,186,421 97.64 487,593 2.36

About Crius Energy Trust

With more than one million residential customer equivalents, Crius Energy provides competitive electricity and natural gas products to residential and commercial customers in 19 states and the District of Columbia in the United States. The Company sells energy products through a family of brands strategy utilizing a multi-channel sales approach including exclusive partnerships, direct-to-consumer channels, and broker marketing channels. Crius Energy offers consumers a broad suite of energy products and services including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products to support their energy needs beyond what is offered by their local utility.

The Trust intends to continue to qualify as a "mutual fund trust" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The Trust will not be a "SIFT trust" (as defined in the Tax Act), provided that the Trust complies at all times with its investment restriction which precludes the Trust from holding any "non-portfolio property" (as defined in the Tax Act).

Material information pertaining to Crius may be found on SEDAR under the Trust's issuer profile at www.sedar.com or on the Trust's website at www.criusenergytrust.ca.

For further information: Michael Fallquist, Chief Executive Officer, Crius Energy Trust, (203) 663-7545; Roop Bhullar, Chief Financial Officer, Crius Energy Trust, (203) 883-9900; Kelly Castledine, Investor Relations, Crius Energy Trust, (416) 644-1753

