Critical Minerals Demand Surges: Here Are Five Companies Positioned

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – The United States launched a $12 billion critical minerals stockpile initiative in February through a public-private partnership backed by the Export-Import Bank, aiming to secure domestic supply of tungsten, copper, and other strategic metals amid rising geopolitical tension[1]. A new Council on Foreign Relations report warns that China dominates the entire critical minerals ecosystem and urges Washington to scale disruptive innovation and recycling technologies to reduce strategic dependence[2]. Companies advancing domestic and allied mineral projects stand to benefit, including GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) (NYSE: WPM), Capstone Copper (TSX: CS), Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF), and Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO) (NYSE-A: TGB).

At the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington, representatives from 54 countries committed to building secure and diversified supply chains, with the U.S. signing multiple bilateral mineral frameworks[3]. Tungsten has emerged as an early test case for an allied trade bloc proposal featuring enforceable price floors, as non-Chinese production from new mines gains momentum[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) just announced a $2.0 million critical mineral flow-through financing to advance the district-scale Magno Polymetallic Project in British Columbia's Cassiar District. The non-brokered private placement will issue up to 7,547,170 flow-through shares at $0.265 per share, with proceeds directed toward eligible Canadian exploration expenses qualifying as critical mineral flow-through expenditures. No warrants will be issued, and the financing is expected to fund 3D geological modeling, target refinement, and drill planning across the Magno property through 2026.

"Our 2025 program delivered several milestones with indium values up to 334 ppm, the highest recorded in the Cassiar District, alongside high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, including grab samples returning up to 2,370 g/t silver with more than 20% lead and 19.25% zinc," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "This financing allows us to complete 3D targeting and advance toward 2026 drilling."

The financing follows a productive 2025 exploration campaign at Magno that defined property-scale porphyry-related zonation across the 36,973-hectare project, where 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne and tungsten values reaching 6,550 ppm across multiple skarn zones. Strong and widespread tungsten mineralization, particularly at the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones, further confirms the scale of the system. Metal ratio signatures suggest a classic porphyry-related zonation pattern transitioning from silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement to tungsten-zinc skarns and a porphyry copper-molybdenum source at depth. The company also confirmed high-grade copper at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning up to 15.85% copper.

In Brazil, GoldHaven also recently confirmed gold mineralization in bedrock at its Copeçal West Target, where the first-ever drilling returned 39 meters at 0.11 g/t gold from 58 meters depth in unweathered rock. All four holes drilled at the Western Target intersected anomalous gold, with hole COPE-PDH-006 returning 7 meters at 0.46 g/t gold including 1 meter at 1.21 g/t. The company previously completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at Copeçal's East Target, where nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters discovered bornite, suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions in British Columbia and Brazil, with the Magno property located just three kilometres south of the historic Cassiar mining camp and accessible via Highway 37, providing infrastructure advantages rarely present at projects of this scale. All projects are supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report .

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) (NYSE: WPM) has secured an expanded silver stream on the Antamina mine in Peru through a new $4.3 billion partnership with BHP. The deal gives Wheaton a combined 67.5% of all silver produced at Antamina, one of the world's largest copper-zinc mines jointly owned by BHP, Glencore, Teck, and Mitsubishi.

"Quality silver production is becoming increasingly difficult to source while demand continues to rise for both critical industrial uses and for silver's safe haven qualities in today's economic environment," said Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Our expanded stream on Antamina reinforces Wheaton's role as one of the largest silver producers in the world and further adds to one of the strongest growth profiles in the mining sector."

Under the agreement, Wheaton will pay 20% of the spot silver price per ounce delivered until 100 million ounces are reached, after which the stream adjusts to 22.5% for the remainder of the mine life through 2036.

Meanwhile, Capstone Copper (TSX: CS) just released its 2026 production guidance of 200,000 to 230,000 tonnes of copper, building on a record year that saw output rise 22% year-over-year. The company has earmarked a $70 million exploration budget for 2026 as it advances the Mantoverde Optimized Project.

"2025 was a remarkable year for Capstone, delivering record copper production up 22% year-over-year, while executing on several key catalysts," said Cashel Meagher, President and CEO of Capstone Copper. "We will continue to build on this success in 2026, with a focus on delivering consistent and reliable outcomes, while we execute on MV-O which is expected to drive higher copper production levels in 2027."

Capstone is guiding C1 cash costs of $2.45 to $2.75 per pound for the year, with a sanctioning decision on its Santo Domingo project expected in the second half of 2026.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) reported annual results showing $3.28 billion in revenue and $1.45 billion in EBITDA from its Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Africa's largest copper smelter is now operating at over 60% capacity, with first 99.7%-pure copper anodes via the Lobito Railway Corridor imminent.

"2026 marks a decisive turning point for Ivanhoe Mines… a year in which the extraordinary efforts made at each of our Tier-One mines coincide with increasingly tighter global commodity markets," said Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines. "As copper prices push to historic highs, we are turning the corner at Kamoa-Kakula following the 2025 seismic event."

The company's Kipushi zinc mine generated $441 million in revenue during its ramp-up phase, while Platreef Phase 2 is expected to deliver a 400%-plus production increase beginning in Q4 2027.

Rounding out the group, Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO) (NYSE-A: TGB) has commenced copper production at its Florence Copper operation in Arizona, targeting 30 to 35 million pounds of output in 2026. The company reported full-year adjusted EBITDA of $230 million and revenues of $673 million.

"2025 was a productive and highly successful year for Florence Copper. With construction and commissioning now behind us, we're looking forward to the first cathode harvest in the coming days," said Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko Mines. "Results from the initial wellfield operations are positive and we are targeting to produce 30 to 35 million pounds of copper in 2026."

Taseko's Gibraltar mine produced 98 million pounds of copper in 2025, with combined 2026 production guidance of 110 to 115 million pounds from Gibraltar plus the new Florence output.

