Crisis24 Awarded Gold EcoVadis Rating for Sustainability Achievements

MONTREAL, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Crisis24, a GardaWorld company and leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, today announced that its operations in France secured a Gold rating by EcoVadis, a leading provider of third-party sustainability evaluations. Crisis24 ranked in the top 5% of more than 125,000 businesses evaluated on their sustainability efforts worldwide.

EcoVadis is globally renowned as one of the most reputable sources for business sustainability ratings and insights. Its methodology validates corporate adherence to 21 recognized CSR criteria and assesses environmental, social, and ethical strengths and opportunities for organizations worldwide.

"Securing this certification is a moment of pride for the Crisis24 team in France, marking another milestone in our localized sustainability journeys," said Gregoire Pinton, Managing Director and Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24. "This EcoVadis certification underscores our success in meeting the sustainability challenges and provide a model for further advancements across our global business."

This award follows last year's achievement of a Silver EcoVadis certification for Crisis24 in France.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. We operate Global Operation Centers across the world, and have highly skilled teams of intelligence analysts, security and consulting professionals and medical experts to respond to client needs anywhere and anytime. Our specialized services include 24/7 security and crisis consulting, protective services, global medical support, and proprietary technology platforms enabling us to deliver comprehensive, integrated risk management solutions. From protecting people, organizations, and assets to advanced cybersecurity solutions, Crisis24 empowers clients to operate with confidence at home and abroad. More at crisis24.garda.com.

