Crimson Financial Launches in Toronto, Delivering Planning-First Wealth Management for Medical Professionals, and Real Estate Investors

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Crimson Financial is proud to announce its official launch in Toronto, introducing a modern "planning-first" diagnostic approach to wealth management. By using the latest Canadian fintech with low-cost, diversified portfolios and personalized insurance solutions, Crimson Financial ( www.crimsonfi.com ) offers a holistic standard of care designed to improve the financial wellbeing of established medical professionals, and real estate investors.

While traditional institutions often focus on product sales or asset accumulation, Crimson Financial operates like a specialized consult, prioritizing the optimization of a client's balance sheet. The firm recognizes that for high-net-worth families --investment returns are only one symptom of overall financial health. The launch brings a much-needed focus on liability risk management, tax efficiency, and long-term legacy planning to the Greater Toronto Area.

Specialized Expertise for Complex Needs

Crimson Financial explicitly serves clients who require detailed financial triage rather than generic advice. The firm has developed integrated planning frameworks for two distinct groups:

Medical Professionals: Tailored guidance for physicians and specialists, ranging from reviewing insurance coverage to tax-efficient life transition strategies.

Real Estate Investors and Families: Strategies focused on managing liquidity, navigating capital gains implications, and preserving assets for the next generation.

"We founded Crimson Financial because we observed a chronic condition in the industry: professionals and investors were being prescribed products without a proper diagnosis of their financial situation," says Herman Chan, Certified Financial Planner®, President and Co-Founder of Crimson Financial. "Our mission is to treat the whole financial situation. Whether you are a doctor running a busy practice, or a real estate investor looking to pass on multiple properties to the next generation, we use evidence-based solutions and partner with their other trusted advisors to achieve optimal outcomes so we can focus on what truly matters: your life goals, your practice's stability, and your family's security."

Brent Swatuk, CLU, CHS, Regional VP at a national insurer says: "I'm excited to see Herman Chan bring Crimson Financial to the Canadian marketplace. A planning-based shop integrating today's best technologies, simplifying the process and roadmap for Canadians to win the insurance and investment game. For over 18 years, Herman has been a dedicated leader, lifelong learner, and today marks a massive step in redefining what is possible planning for brighter futures!"

Dr. Sam Sivarajan, JD, MBA, DBA, speaker/author/behavioural scientist/former senior financial services executive says: "A caring financial advisor blends technical expertise, emotional intelligence and behavioural coaching to help clients achieve their financial goals. Herman Chan brings a rare mix of all three to the table."

Crimson Financial is a Toronto-based, planning-first wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of medical professionals and real estate investors. Crimson Financial is committed to fiduciary standards, transparency, and helping clients bridge the gap between their professional success and financial freedom. For more information, please visit www.crimsonfi.com.

