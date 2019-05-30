Crew Energy Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results for Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR) ("Crew" or the "Company") today announces the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the seven nominees proposed by Crew and as set forth in the Information Circular – Proxy Statement provided to shareholders in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Nominee Name

Votes For (%)

Votes Withheld (%) John A. Brussa

76.1%

23.9% Jeffery E. Errico

83.2%

16.8% Dennis L. Nerland

74.3%

25.7% Karen A. Nielsen

83.0%

17.0% Ryan A. Shay

83.0%

17.0% Dale O. Shwed

83.2%

16.8% David G. Smith

83.3%

16.7%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available shortly under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Crew:

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company's operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Crew's liquids-rich Septimus and West Septimus areas ("Greater Septimus") along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CR".

For further information: Dale Shwed, President and C.E.O.; John Leach, Executive Vice President and C.F.O., Phone: (403) 266-2088, Email: investor@crewenergy.com

