Crestpoint Acquires the Junction Shopping Centre in Mission, British Columbia

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. (Crestpoint) announced today the acquisition of the Junction Shopping Centre in Mission, British Columbia. The Junction Shopping Centre is a 300,612 square foot tier-one grocery and drug-store anchored shopping centre situated at the junction of Lougheed Highway and Abbotsford-Mission Highway, approximately 70 km east of Vancouver.

The property is currently 98% leased to a strong roster of over 40 national and regional daily needs tenants. It is anchored by Save-on-Foods and London Drugs and has a diverse roster of ancillary tenants including Winners, Cineplex, Goodlife and Starbucks. Overall, the Junction offers a tenant mix well–suited to local demographics providing an attractive mix of daily needs retail with grocery, pharmacy, liquor, financial services, health and personal care, entertainment and discount retailers.

"We're very pleased to partner with Anthem Properties on this acquisition and to be adding such a high quality and stable retail asset to our diversified Core Plus Real Estate Strategy. With grocery and pharmacy anchors, the service oriented nature of the Junction Shopping Center is a great addition to our well-diversified and growing retail portfolio in Western Canada," said Devon Howsam, Vice President, Acquisitions & Asset Management, Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

About Crestpoint

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. is a commercial real estate investment manager, with $6.3 billion of gross assets under management, dedicated to providing investors with direct access to a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate assets. Crestpoint is part of the Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, a multi-boutique asset management company that provides investment management products and services to institutional and high net-worth clients. With offices across Canada and in Chicago, and London, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group and its affiliates are collectively responsible for the management of over $100 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: www.crestpoint.ca.

