CRESTPOINT ACQUIRES LARGE PORTFOLIO ON BEHALF OF ITS CLOSED-END OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE STRATEGY

The portfolio comprises ~1 million square feet across 22 well‑located retail properties, including 15 single-tenant sites and seven grocery/pharmacy‑anchored centres. With assets spanning Manitoba, Quebec, and – most significantly – Ontario, the portfolio provides broad geographic diversification and exposure to some of Canada's most resilient retail markets. The portfolio is 100% leased and anchored by essential‑service retailers in grocery, pharmacy and home improvement, with nationally recognized tenants such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Walmart, Metro and RONA.

The portfolio includes two office assets, the first being a Class A building, 145 Wellington St. W., in Toronto's financial core, located in close proximity to the subway. The building is tenanted by a diversified mix of federal government, non-profit, engineering and insurance occupiers, among others, providing exposure to both public-sector and high-quality private-sector tenants. Current rental rates remain below market levels, providing meaningful upside potential and supporting strong income growth over time. The second office asset is located in Markham, Ontario and is a fully occupied 75,000‑square‑foot, single‑tenant office building on a 3.5‑acre site, conveniently located near Warden Avenue, Highway 407 and nearby commercial amenities.

Crestpoint is acquiring a 100% interest in this portfolio on behalf of the Crestpoint Opportunistic Real Estate Strategy (its closed-end fund).

This represents the fourth acquisition for the Crestpoint Opportunistic Real Estate Strategy, which closed on December 19, 2025, and already has over 70% of its committed equity deployed.

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. is a commercial real estate investment manager dedicated to providing investors with direct access to a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate assets. Crestpoint is part of the Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, a multi-boutique asset management company that provides investment management products and services to institutional and high net-worth clients. With offices across Canada and in Chicago, London and Gurugram, India, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group and its affiliates are collectively responsible for the management of over $179 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: www.crestpoint.ca.

