Crescent Point Confirms Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) announces its Board of Directors has approved and declared a quarterly cash base dividend of $0.115 per share. The base dividend is payable on July 2, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2024.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.