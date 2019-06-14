Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

News provided by

Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Jun 14, 2019, 17:40 ET

CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") on June 14, 2019.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions are below.

1.  Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of 10 Board members for the ensuing year was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

237,403,335

97.53%

6,004,591

2.47%

2.  Election of Directors

The 10 director nominees were elected by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Craig Bryksa

237,397,239

97.53%

6,010,687

2.47%

Laura A. Cillis

236,634,172

97.22%

6,773,754

2.78%

James E. Craddock

236,395,822

97.12%

7,012,104

2.88%

John Dielwart

228,879,298

94.03%

14,528,628

5.97%

Ted Goldthorpe

236,414,938

97.13%

6,992,988

2.87%

Robert F. Heinemann

234,579,155

96.37%

8,828,771

3.63%

Mike Jackson

236,334,233

97.09%

7,073,693

2.91%

Jennifer F. Koury

236,770,229

97.27%

6,637,697

2.73%

François Langlois

236,212,160

97.04%

7,195,766

2.96%

Barbara Munroe

236,400,163

97.12%

7,007,763

2.88%

3.  Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

257,072,192

97.39%

6,877,153

2.61%

4.  Reduction in Stated Capital

The resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares of the Company by $6 billion was approved by a show of hands. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

237,809,369

97.70%

5,598,556

2.30%

5.  Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation, the full text of which is set forth in the Information Circular, was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

213,091,322

87.54%

30,336,579

12.46%

The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its governance practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com.

Crescent Point is a leading North American light oil producer, driven to enhance shareholder returns by cost-effectively developing a focused asset base in a responsible and sustainable manner.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or

Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020  Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB  T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.crescentpointenergy.com

Organization Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp.

You just read:

Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

News provided by

Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Jun 14, 2019, 17:40 ET