Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 20, 2021.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1.         Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of ten Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

212,680,720

98.87%

2,440,258

1.13%

2.         Election of Directors

The ten director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Barbara Munroe

211,459,181

98.30%

3,661,797

1.70%

Craig Bryksa

212,927,371

98.98%

2,193,608

1.02%

Laura A. Cillis

211,044,169

98.10%

4,076,809

1.90%

James E. Craddock

208,834,615

97.08%

6,286,364

2.92%

John P. Dielwart

211,829,019

98.47%

3,291,959

1.53%

Ted Goldthorpe

177,983,216

82.74%

37,137,763

17.26%

Mike Jackson

208,188,864

96.78%

6,932,115

3.22%

Jennifer F. Koury

211,070,750

98.12%

4,050,228

1.88%

François Langlois

208,874,818

97.10%

6,246,160

2.90%

Myron M. Stadnyk

211,901,669

98.50%

3,219,310

1.50%

3.         Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

225,412,433

98.86%

2,599,031

1.14%

4.         Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

201,013,482

93.44%

14,107,498

6.56%

The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.

