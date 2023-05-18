Crescent Point Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 18, 2023.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 214,364,168 99.46 % 1,166,754 0.54 %



2. Election of Directors

The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Barbara Munroe 210,166,111 97.51 % 5,364,821 2.49 % Craig Bryksa 214,019,791 99.30 % 1,511,141 0.70 % James E. Craddock 211,768,386 98.25 % 3,762,546 1.75 % John P. Dielwart 213,095,225 98.87 % 2,435,708 1.13 % Mike Jackson 211,898,374 98.31 % 3,632,558 1.69 % Jennifer F. Koury 210,322,985 97.58 % 5,207,948 2.42 % François Langlois 210,728,974 97.77 % 4,801,958 2.23 % Myron M. Stadnyk 212,815,897 98.74 % 2,715,036 1.26 % Mindy Wight 210,454,595 97.64 % 5,076,338 2.36 %



3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 224,209,769 96.81 % 7,399,009 3.19 %



4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 206,803,736 95.95 % 8,727,180 4.05 %



The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.

