NEMASKA, QC, March 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Cree Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to the economic and community development of the Crees of Eeyou Istchee, is proud to announce the opening of the bidding process for La Grande Alliance Phases II and III Pre-Feasibility Study.

Announced on February 17, 2020, La Grande Alliance is a 30-year Memorandum of Understanding signed between the James Bay Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee and the Government of Québec with the objective to promote "collaborative, long-term, balanced economic development in a spirit of respect for Cree values in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory". The MOU sets a roadmap for infrastructure development in a manner that is consistent with the goal of setting aside Protected Areas while concentrating the impacts of industrial projects as much as possible along designated corridors determined through community engagement.

Infrastructure development is a major element of La Grande Alliance. The infrastructure program calls for the upgrading of major transportation infrastructure on the territory, including the installation of a railway corridor along the Billy-Diamond Highway to Whapmagoostui, where a deep-sea port will be examined for its final 3rd Phase.

Phase II of the Infrastructure program includes the following elements:

A new railway corridor following, as much as possible, the alignment of the Billy-Diamond Highway between km 257 ( Rupert River bridge) to km 544 (Junction of Billy-Diamond Highway and Trans-Taïga road).

bridge) to km 544 (Junction of Billy-Diamond Highway and Trans-Taïga road). A new road corridor connecting Radisson and Whapmagoostui, over an approximate distance of 175 km.

and Whapmagoostui, over an approximate distance of 175 km. Extension of Route 167 to the north to connect with the Trans-Taiga road, over an approximate distance of 125 km.

Phase III of the Infrastructure program includes the following elements:

A new railway corridor following, as much as possible, the alignment of the road corridor connecting Radisson and Whapmagoostui (Phase II), over an approximate distance of 225 km.

and Whapmagoostui (Phase II), over an approximate distance of 225 km. A deep-water port at Whapmagoostui/ Kuujjuarapik .

. Extension of the Trans-Taiga road eastward to connect with Schefferville , over an approximate distance of 200 km.

The Phase II and III Pre-Feasibility Study will build on La Grande Alliance's mission of sustainable socio-economic development by integrating social acceptability and sustainable development in its approach. Furthermore, the study will apply the highest standards of public participation and will seek to engage local actors in the vision and approach to co-design the proposed infrastructures. Cree communities and land users will play a key role throughout the Feasibility Study process. To facilitate process, the CDC will create a network of Grande Alliance Community Information Officers (GACIOs) in each of the ten Cree communities to assist in the coordination of all work related to the Study.

The Feasibility Study is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2021 and is planned to be completed over one year. Firms interested in participating in the RFP should communicate to the CDC by email before March 31, 2021 at 1:30pm at the following address: [email protected] .

