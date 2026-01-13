creditcardGenius and moneyGenius announce best credit cards and financial products for 2026

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Leading personal finance websites, creditcardGenius and moneyGenius, have unveiled their lists of the top Canadian credit cards and financial products and services for 2026.

The American Express Cobalt Card has been named the best overall credit card for the 9th year in a row, while the Scotiabank Ultimate Package and the EQ Bank Personal Account snag best chequing and savings accounts, respectively.

Best Credit Cards in Canada 2026 and Best of Money Awards 2026 (CNW Group/creditcardGenius)

Each year, moneyGenius and creditcardGenius experts meticulously research, review, and rate over 500 personal finance products in Canada to determine the best products in each category. Products are ranked using an unbiased, math-based system, including a sophisticated algorithm that compares over 126 features of all 200+ credit cards.

"Our mission is to help Canadians find the best financial products and services," says co-founder Stephen Weyman. "With the largest product database in the country and data-driven Genius Rating ranking system, our impartial awards help Canadians cut through marketing noise and find the products that offer the most value."

For the first time since its 2017 launch, the Best Credit Cards in Canada awards system received a major update. This year, instead of awarding one top credit card in each category, creditcardGenius designated gold, silver, and bronze winners.

"Our awards are fully data-driven," says Senior Financial Product Specialist Jonathon MacLeod. "So some awards can be very close. Adding bronze and silver tiers allows us to recognize more outstanding products. To go along with each award, we create detailed product comparisons so Canadians can choose which of the top products is best for their specific situation."

Other 2026 award winners include:

Best Mastercard: MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard

Best no-fee cash back credit card: Rogers World Elite Mastercard

Best secured credit card: Neo Secured World Elite Mastercard

Best insurance credit card: RBC Avion Visa Infinite Privilege

Best online broker: BMO InvestorLine

Best cryptocurrency exchange: Wealthsimple Crypto

In total, creditcardGenius and moneyGenius issued 88 awards, including a few new categories like best airline credit card and best eSIM, which went to the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege card and Holafly, respectively. For the full list of winners, see Best Credit Cards in Canada 2026 and Best of Money Awards 2026.

