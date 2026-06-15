CREATOR TV SPORTS™ UNVEILS CREATOR LINEUP FOR INAUGURAL "CREATOR PICKLEBALL TOUR" AT VIDCON ANAHEIM

NichLmao, Peet Montzingo, DangMattSmith, Merrick Hanna and more to compete in a 16-player tournament produced by Creator TV®, set to premiere on streaming this summer.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Creator TV®, the creator-led streaming network and content studio under Los Angeles-based Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), revealed the first wave of the creator lineup for the inaugural Creator Pickleball Tour, in partnership with Rob Ryan. This 16-player tournament will take place at VidCon Anaheim from June 25–27, 2026.

The tour will feature NichLmao (88.5M YouTube subscribers across channels), Peet Montzingo (22.3M YouTube subscribers, 14.6M TikTok followers), Merrick Hanna (36.6M TikTok followers) known for his viral 'glitch' dance trend and appearances on America's Got Talent), DangMattSmith (14.5 million followers on TikTok, 15.2 million YouTube subscribers), AnythingAlexia (10 million YouTube subscribers), Nevaaadaa (13.3M TikTok followers, 3M Instagram followers), Yoangelolo (9.8M YouTube subscribers, 4.9M TikTok followers), and additional participants to be announced.

VidCon Anaheim, now in its 15th year, draws 55,000+ attendees and 250+ creators annually and is one of the largest creator-focused events in the world. The Creator Pickleball Tour will be integrated into the event as a three-day fan activation, with Days 2 and 3 open for fan participation and creator interactions on and around the court.

"This is what Creator TV Sports™ is built for," said Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager of Creator TV®. "Putting them in a live competition at the world's biggest creator event and bringing it to streaming creates something that works everywhere: on-site, on social and on screen. "

For this event, Creator TV is partnering with Rob Ryan, an international speaker, consultant and C-suite executive who has spent over 13 years serving the creator economy from the frontlines. Known as the "Influencer to the Influencers," Rob's experience working firsthand with the world's biggest creators and brands has given him an unparalleled understanding of social media, creator culture and its impact.

"Breaking out from the screen to the court, we are giving fans the chance to see their favorite personalities duke it out IRL in a once-in-a-lifetime event," said Rob Ryan. "With Creator TV's partnership, we are able to capture and share that energy globally."

The Creator Pickleball Tour is produced under Creator TV Sports™, Creator TV's® dedicated studio label for competition formats, live events and sports-adjacent programming. The televised portion of the tour will be produced by Harry Cicma and distributed as an episodic series across Creator TV's® FAST network, which now reaches 149.6 million households across TCL tv+, Xumo Play, Sling Freestream, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Plex, and Anoki's LiveTVx.

The activation will feature branded court signage, custom JOOLA paddles, and additional sponsor integrations designed to bridge in-person engagement with streaming distribution. Brand integration opportunities for the event and the produced series remain available.

The Creator Pickleball Tour is the latest entry in Creator TV Sports'™ growing slate of creator-led competition programming, which also includes the Creator Poker Championship, which aired on CBS Sports Network in partnership with the World Poker Tour®, and the World Chase Tag® Championships, streaming live from Paris on June 6–7, 2026.

About Creator TV Sports™

Creator TV Sports™ is a studio label from Creator TV®, the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. The Sports label serves as a home for original formats, live events and franchise-ready concepts that blend competitive stakes, internet-native talent and television-scale production, built through partnerships with creators, athletes, and established sports properties. Creator TV Sports™ is owned and operated by Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF), an award-winning leader in connected television advertising technology. Learn more at creatortv.com.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabioctv.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media Contact:

Kathryn White

Creator TV PR Lead

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.