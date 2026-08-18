The Canadian creatine brand has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Canada's only Major League Baseball team

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- CreaPrime, the Canadian brand known for making daily creatine simple and consistent, today announced that it has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays™, becoming a Proud Partner of Canada's only Major League Baseball team.

The partnership reflects CreaPrime's focus on everyday performance, consistency, and helping people build small habits that support long-term strength and energy.

CreaPrime Partners with the Toronto Blue Jays™ to Become a Proud Partner

"The Blue Jays stand for excellence, teamwork, and showing up every day," said Mallory McWhirter, Social & Influencer Marketing Manager at CreaPrime. "That's exactly what CreaPrime is about -- one scoop, every day, made easy. Partnering with the Blue Jays felt completely natural."

"We're excited to welcome CreaPrime as a Proud Partner," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at the Toronto Blue Jays. "CreaPrime's commitment to simplicity, quality, and supporting active Canadians aligns closely with our values. As Canada's baseball team, we're proud to work with brands that help people perform at their best."

The partnership will include brand visibility at Rogers Centre, digital and broadcast exposure, and fan engagement activations throughout the season.

CreaPrime is a Canadian creatine brand built around one simple idea: daily 5g, made easy. With NSF Certified for Sport products available in both flavoured and unflavoured formats in both powders and chewable tablets, CreaPrime makes consistent creatine use simple for anyone who wants to support their energy, strength, and performance -- every day.

Lets go, Blue Jays!

SOURCE CreaPrime LifeStyle

[email protected]