CRAFTY APES CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH KEY HIRES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Crafty Apes , a full-service visual effects powerhouse with production facilities across North America and Europe, has announced three key hires to support its global expansion.

Hubert Maston joins Crafty Apes as the Chief Innovation Officer and will be responsible for pipeline, talent development and advancement in CG, including high-end 3D and effects innovation, and research and development of new technologies. Maston, who has served in a leadership and VFX supervisory role at companies including MPC and Framestore, brings more than 20 years of experience in high-end animation and 3D. His credits include Dumbo, Mulan, Aquaman 2 and Alien: Covenant, to name a few.

Julie Tardieu also joins Crafty in a new role as Global Head of Assets. Tardieu will be focused on increasing the company's offerings in the creation and rendering of photoreal creature and FX assets across the company's various studios. Prior to this new position, she worked as a generalist and animator at Framestore and Double Negative, contributing to titles such as Mulan, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Detective Pikachu. Tardieu will report to newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer, Hubert Maston.

Crafty Apes has also hired Mariana Silveira as the Global HR Manager. With over 12 years of expertise in strategic HR planning & execution, Mariana will serve as head of HR overall for their North American and UK offices as well as helping consult for their near-term expansion in Canada and overseas. Previously, Silveira led HR teams at DNEG, Motorola Solutions, and Schneider Electric, managing large-scale HR projects and global operations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Hubert, Mariana, and Julie to the leadership team here at Crafty Apes," said Alana Newell, CEO at Crafty Apes. "All three have exceptional work history at high-end VFX companies and are known to produce the highest quality work and develop talent and culture within their teams. As we expand to new territories globally this year and beyond, all three will be integral in Crafty's overall success."

Crafty Apes's recent credits include Saturday Night, Salem's Lot, Unstoppable, and the upcoming Sony/Marvel collaboration Kraven the Hunter, as well as top episodic series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Only Murders in the Building, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and P-Valley, to name a few.

Crafty Apes is a full-service visual effects company started in Los Angeles, with additional studios in Atlanta, New York, Baton Rouge, Albuquerque, London, Montreal and Vancouver. Beginning as a VFX studio for film and TV, Crafty Apes has grown to include a talented roster of creative and production supervisors that offer set supervision, VFX consultation and high-end CG and previsualization services. Crafty Apes' work can be seen on fan-favorite and critically-acclaimed films such as The Creator, The Holdovers, Violent Night and as well as top episodic series including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Only Murders in the Building, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and The Bear, to name a few. For more information, visit craftyapes.com.

