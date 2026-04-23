Craft Irish Whiskey's The Donn Named Best Single Malt In The World 2026 at the London Spirits Competition

DUBLIN, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Donn by Craft Irish Whiskey has been named Single Malt Whiskey of the Year at the 2026 London Spirits Competition, scoring 96 points and receiving Double Gold.

At just 6.9 years old, The Donn has now achieved three consecutive "Best Whiskey in the World" titles across London (2026), Asia (2025) and USA Spirits Ratings (2024), outperforming significantly older competitors and challenging one of the industry's oldest assumptions: that age defines quality.

The Donn by Craft Irish Whiskey (PRNewsfoto/Craft Irish Whiskey)

Instead, The Donn is built through a progressive cask journey designed to maximise flavour at every stage of maturation. Beginning in ex-bourbon, the whiskey is then moved through a carefully orchestrated sequence of casks, including Tawny Port, deep-stave toasted virgin Hungarian oak, and multiple styles of Pedro Ximénez sherry. Each transition is deliberate, introducing new layers of sweetness, structure, spice and depth.

This is further enhanced through varying barrel sizes and controlled underfilling techniques, increasing oxygen interaction and altering the wood-to-spirit ratio to accelerate complexity and integration, a level of precision rarely applied in traditional whiskey making.

"This is a whiskey I've guided from the moment it was distilled to the day it was bottled," said Jay Bradley, Founder and Master Blender. "Every cask, every fill level, every decision was made to shape flavour, not follow convention. To see it recognised three years in a row at this level is validation of that philosophy."

The London Spirits Competition is judged by leading global spirits experts, including master blenders and senior buyers from Bacardi, Diageo and Pernod Ricard, assessing entries on quality, value, and real-world consumer appeal.

About Craft Irish Whiskey

Craft Irish Whiskey is redefining premium Irish whiskey through a focus on flavour-driven maturation rather than age statements. Combining traditional distilling heritage with modern, data-led techniques, the company produces some of the most awarded and sought-after Irish whiskeys globally. Its innovative approach includes varying cask sizes, unique wood selection, and tailored maturation processes to capture each whiskey at its optimal flavour peak.

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Website: craftirishwhiskey.com

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SOURCE Craft Irish Whiskey