CRAFT BEER MARKET LAUNCHES "GOOD MOOD, GOOD FOOD" SUMMER MENU UNDER NEW DIRECTOR OF BRAND INNOVATION CHEF JOSH DYER

Acclaimed chef behind Calgary's The Wilde on 27 brings a coast-to-coast Canadian ingredient philosophy and a "Good Mood, Good Food" ethos to CRAFT's national menu

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - CRAFT Beer Market, Canada's premier craft beer and food destination, today unveiled its 2026 Summer menu, the first full seasonal menu developed under the creative direction of Chef Josh Dyer, who joined CRAFT as Director of Brand Innovation in January 2026.

Good Mood, Good Food - CRAFT Beer Market 2026 (CNW Group/Craft Beer Market) Good Mood, Good Food - CRAFT Beer Market 2026 (CNW Group/Craft Beer Market) Josh Dyer for Good Mood, Good Food - CRAFT Beer Market 2026 (CNW Group/Craft Beer Market)

Dyer arrives at CRAFT with a culinary pedigree built across some of Canada's most celebrated kitchens. As Executive Chef of The Dorian Hotel in Calgary, he oversaw three distinct dining concepts including The Wilde on 27, a 27th-floor fine dining restaurant that earned recognition from Michelin Guide as well as Canada's 100 Best and drew national media attention for its hyper-seasonal, producer-driven menus. His philosophy: stay true to the season, highlight ingredients at their peak, and never overcomplicate what's on the plate.

That philosophy now comes to CRAFT at a national scale. The new Summer menu marks a deliberate return to what the brand does best, honest ingredients, thoughtful execution, and food that genuinely makes guests feel good.

"We're grounded in authenticity, driven by integrity, and unapologetically true to who we are. This menu is a return to what makes CRAFT special -- food that reflects our roots while elevating the guest experience. Good Mood, Good Food."

-- Josh Dyer, Director of Brand Innovation, CRAFT Beer Market

Standout dishes on the new menu include the Burrata Margherita, the Rigatoni Bolognese, and a new Steak Wedge Salad. All reflecting the menu's direction: refined but approachable, familiar but distinctly CRAFT. Each has been developed to pair naturally with CRAFT's extensive rotating lineup of Canadian craft beers.

"This isn't about reinvention -- it's about refinement. We're focusing on flavours that feel honest and relevant, food that reflects who CRAFT is while giving guests something to genuinely look forward to. When you sit down with a great beer and a dish that's been thought through with that pairing in mind, that's the experience we're building."

-- Josh Dyer, Director of Brand Innovation, CRAFT Beer Market

Before The Dorian, Dyer honed his craft in Ontario and South America, then relocated to Alberta, where he became known for building culinary programs from the ground up.. His approach to ingredient sourcing, drawing from Alberta producers, B.C. farms, and East Coast fisheries -- translates directly into CRAFT's commitment to Canadian provenance across its menu.

The Summer menu launches Wednesday, May 20, 2026 across all Canadian CRAFT Beer Market locations.

About CRAFT Beer Market

CRAFT Beer Market is Canada's destination for craft beer and chef-driven food, with locations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Known for its extensive tap list and commitment to Canadian producers, CRAFT continues to expand its national footprint. For more information, visit www.craftbeermarket.com.

About Josh Dyer

Josh Dyer is the Director of Brand Innovation at CRAFT Beer Market. Previously Executive Chef at The Dorian Hotel (Autograph Collection, Calgary), he oversaw three dining concepts and earned national recognition for his seasonal, producer-driven approach. His culinary career spans Ontario, South America, and Western Canada.

SOURCE Craft Beer Market

Media Contact: Riaz Khan, Director of Marketing & Brand, CRAFT Beer Market, [email protected] • 604-619-9416