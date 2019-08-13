Cra-Z-Art Announces Launch Of "Flying Pigs" Preschool Game

With Flying Pigs, you catch 'em if you can! The toy pigs fly within an enclosed dome using a safe, motorized fan. Participants insert the included wands through four openings to catch the fast "flying" pigs. The person with the most pigs/points wins! But don't get the white pig, or you'll have to put all your piggies back in the dome. It's quick action, flying fun for the entire family – and it confirms that pigs really do fly! Watch it here on our YouTube channel.

"Cra-Z-Art is very excited to be introducing Flying Pigs, an exciting, new entry into the popular games category. As the name suggests, it's a fun, silly, and innovative way for kids to compete against their friends and family as they practice counting, STEM skills, and more. Kids won't want to stop playing! Like all our great products, the game will allow kids to explore a fun world of interactive play while also encouraging cognitive and tactile learning," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

The games/puzzles segment of the toy category has been revitalized over the last few years, experiencing high overall growth, per NPD research.

Flying Pigs is on-sale now at Target and other fine retailers in the United States, as well as Walmart in Canada.

