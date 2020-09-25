CPS Energy Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

"At CPS Energy, our talented team of more than 3,100 dedicated employees work diligently to provide energy services that are Affordable, Reliable, Resilient, Secure, Safe and increasingly Environmentally Responsible," said Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy President & CEO. "We have been on a thoughtful journey for decades to make improvements for the environment and our community. Our Flexible PathSM strategy, that includes a commitment to reduce our net carbon emissions by 80% by 2040, demonstrates the balance we need to introduce more renewables and new technologies, as we reliably serve our customers, now and into the future. Additionally, we are now working toward full carbon neutrality by 2050 in support of the City of San Antonio's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which our Board of Trustees endorsed on August 26, 2019."

Understanding the importance of diversity on every front –that includes expertly implementing new energy solutions, embracing more environmental opportunities, and ensuring its team remains curious and flexible– CPS Energy is proud that 60 percent of its top leaders are women and people of color. Further, CPS Energy's 3,100 talented team members focus every day on diligently serving San Antonio, Texas, the seventh largest city in the United States, while collaborating, whenever it can to improve the environment.

Its new Sustainability Report highlights the company's many accomplishments, over a 20-year journey, which is revving into high gear. The major accomplishments are summarized as follows:

Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) Reduction – Carbon intensity has been on a downward trend since 1980. With an increasingly diverse combination of gas, coal, wind, solar, and nuclear energy sources, as well as value-driven commitments to customer energy efficiency and conservation, CPS Energy lowered its CO 2 emission rate from 2,000 pounds per megawatt hour of generation to 827. The improvement was made despite the utility's total generation quadrupling from 1980 to 2019 to power an economically robust and growing community.

– intensity has been on a downward trend since 1980. With an increasingly diverse combination of gas, coal, wind, solar, and nuclear energy sources, as well as value-driven commitments to customer energy efficiency and conservation, CPS Energy The improvement was made despite the utility's total generation quadrupling from 1980 to 2019 to power an economically robust and growing community. Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) Reduction – By implementing NOx emissions controls on power plants, including low NOx burners, separated overfire air (SOFA,) and selective catalytic reactors (SCRs,) and closing its two oldest coal units (J.T. Deely), CPS Energy has reduced NOx emissions by 78 percent since 1997.

– By implementing NOx emissions controls on power plants, including low NOx burners, separated overfire air (SOFA,) and selective catalytic reactors (SCRs,) and closing its two oldest coal units (J.T. Deely), CPS Energy has Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) Reduction – CPS Energy has reduced SO 2 by 97 percent since 1997. Its two older coal units were closed at the end of 2018. Additionally, its remaining and much younger coal units at its Spruce Plant have highly efficient Sulfur Dioxide Scrubbers.

– Its two older coal units were closed at the end of 2018. Additionally, its remaining and much younger coal units at its Spruce Plant have highly efficient Sulfur Dioxide Scrubbers. Particulate Matter (PM) and Mercury (Hg) Reductions – The largest drop in PM emissions was in 2007 and 2008, when Deely's older precipitator control technology was replaced with more effective baghouse particulate removal systems. Both Spruce units were built with these more effective baghouse systems, which have the capability of removing over 99 percent of PM.

– The largest drop in PM emissions was in 2007 and 2008, when Deely's older precipitator control technology was replaced with more effective baghouse particulate removal systems. Both Spruce units were built with these more effective baghouse systems, which have the capability of removing over 99 percent of PM. Water Usage Reduction – CPS Energy built Braunig and Calaveras Lakes in the 1960s to cool our power plants. These well-maintained lakes became recreational community assets. By using treated wastewater, CPS Energy saves around 11 billion gallons of drinking water every year.

– CPS Energy built Braunig and Calaveras Lakes in the 1960s to cool our power plants. These well-maintained lakes became recreational community assets. By using treated wastewater, Waste Reduction – Each year, we recycle most of our waste material rather than disposing of it in landfills. From 2018-2019, 16,000 tons less waste went into landfills.

– Each year, we recycle most of our waste material rather than disposing of it in landfills. From 2018-2019, Save for Tomorrow Energy Plan (STEP) – STEP's goal was to save 771 megawatts (MW), equivalent to a large power plant, of electricity from 2009 to 2020 through a variety of residential and commercial energy efficiency and conservation programs. CPS Energy, in partnership with its customers, exceeded this goal and accomplished 845 MW of cumulative demand reduction, a year early and without incremental debt or capital spend for 13 years.

In concert with its Flexible Path, CPS Energy will launch a Request for Proposal (RFP) in late 2020 for its FlexPOWER BundleSM. It will seek to add up to 900 MW of solar, 50 MW of battery storage, and 500 MW of additional firming capacity, which will help cover instances when the solar farms are not producing power (i.e. during bad weather, at night, technical outages, etc.). The company is also seeking solutions for FlexSTEPSM, the next iteration of energy efficiency savings and conservation programs to help meet the changing needs of customers.

To learn more about CPS Energy, please also read the 2019-2020 Annual Report.

