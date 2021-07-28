CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointment

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), announced the appointment of Suyi Kim as Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Private Equity effective September 15, 2021. Kim will continue to be a member of the Senior Management Team.

Kim will lead the Private Equity (PE) department, which makes private equity investments globally, both directly and with partners. The PE team focuses on close alignment of interests between shareholders and management, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns over extended time horizons. PE maintains relationships with 160 private equity fund managers and other specialized partners. As of March 31, 2021, PE managed C$125.1 billion in assets.

Most recently, Kim served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia, responsible for leading CPP Investments' investment activities in Asia Pacific and overseeing its portfolio of Asia Pacific investments.

"Suyi's background in private equity, extensive experience leading our Asia Pacific business and deep knowledge of the organization makes her ideally suited for this role, and demonstrates the depth of our leadership team," Graham said. "CPP Investments is one of the top private equity investors globally and I am confident that, with her global expertise, Suyi will build on the success of a strong and experienced PE team to continue to deliver solid long-term results for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

Kim joined CPP Investments in 2007 after gaining more than 15 years of private equity experience at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and The Carlyle Group. She also worked at McKinsey & Co. in various Asian countries and at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kim opened the CPP Investments Hong Kong office in 2008 and launched and led our PE business in Asia before taking on her current role.

Kim holds a BA in International Economics from Seoul National University and an MBA from Stanford's Graduate School of Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Kim currently serves on the board of directors of Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN), a Hong Kong listed Internet, Communication & Telecommunication company. She is also on the Products Advisory Committee of the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong and sits on the board of Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA) and Junior Achievement in Korea.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2021, the Fund totalled $497.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

