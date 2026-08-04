CPKC ends 2025-2026 crop year setting annual Canadian grain record

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has broken its all-time volume record for transporting Canadian grain and grain products by moving 30.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the 2025-2026 crop year. This new record annual volume exceeded the previous record set in the 2020–2021 crop year by approximately 72,500 metric tonnes.

"Our team of exceptional railroaders reliably delivered the largest Canadian grain crop in history with consistency throughout the crop year," said John Brooks, CPKC Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our dedication to service excellence, paired with solid execution by our customers and terminal operators, led to a crop year that saw more Canadian grain and grain products move on our network than ever before. This performance illustrates our long-standing commitment to the safe and efficient transportation of Canadian grain."

The total volume transported in the 2025-2026 crop year was 11 percent higher than the previous crop year, 16 percent higher than the three-year average, and 20 percent higher than the five-year average. Throughout the crop year, CPKC set records for Canadian grain transportation in the first and second quarters of 2026. Monthly records were also set in January, February, April, May and June 2026.

"Continued investment across the grain supply chain is unlocking more capacity for Canadian agriculture," said Elizabeth Hucker, CPKC Vice President, Sales & Marketing Bulk. "Our customers' investments in 8,500-foot-capable elevators, combined with CPKC's ongoing investment in our network, assets and operations, are enabling more efficient trains and stronger end-to-end performance. This shared commitment is helping move record amounts of Canadian grain to market safely, reliably and efficiently, while positioning the supply chain for continued growth."

Looking ahead to 2026–2027, CPKC is prepared to maintain this momentum by continuing to leverage the strength of CPKC's powerful North American network in service of our customers as we offer expanded route options and market access for Canada's grain shippers.

On July 31, CPKC released its 2026-2027 Grain Service Outlook Report, outlining how it plans to provide grain customers industry-leading safe and reliable service throughout the upcoming crop year. The report is available on www.cpkcr.com

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

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