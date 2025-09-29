CPDC Launches Cadena Research, a Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO

Cadena Research empowers radiopharmaceutical innovators by delivering tailored solutions that accelerate the path to clinical translation.

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - CPDC, a global leader in the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals, is proud to announce the launch of Cadena Research, a new preclinical contract research organization (CRO) offering specialized support for early-stage drug development in the radiopharmaceutical sector.

Cadena Research bridges a critical market gap in the rapidly expanding radiopharmaceutical industry by delivering comprehensive preclinical development support to innovators worldwide. The organization provides a suite of services including in vitro and in vivo research and development, screening, lead optimization, toxicology, dosimetry, imaging, and advanced radiochemistry capabilities. In addition, Cadena Research offers GLP capabilities for IND-enabling studies. Clients benefit from strategic advisory services offered by a team of experienced radiopharmaceutical professionals. Every project is managed from inception through to completion by a dedicated project manager, ensuring seamless communication and timely delivery.

Cadena Research is led by Martin Poirier, Vice President of Contract Research, a seasoned preclinical CRO expert with 25 years of operational experience. "Our goal at Cadena Research is to empower the next generation of radiopharmaceutical breakthroughs, and the success of our clients is our top priority", said Martin Poirier. "We provide tailored preclinical support and expert guidance to help radiopharmaceutical innovators move efficiently from discovery to clinical translation, ultimately bringing their products to market with confidence. The new CRO service represents a significant step forward to continue accelerating the development of innovative treatments and contributing to the growth of the global radiopharmaceutical sector."

"As the radiopharmaceutical industry experiences unprecedented growth, the need for specialized, agile preclinical support has never been greater.", said Owen Roberts, CEO of CPDC. "The launch of Cadena Research builds upon our proven track record of creating successful global ventures that advance the radiopharmaceutical field. Following the achievements of Fusion Pharmaceuticals and AtomVie Global Radiopharma, we are confident that Cadena Research will continue this legacy by providing researchers with the specialized preclinical support they need to move their innovations from concept to clinic more efficiently."

About Cadena Research

Cadena Research is a CRO created by CPDC to accelerate the development of radiopharmaceuticals. Cadena Research offers laboratory services to support preclinical programs from early-stage research all the way to IND-enabling studies, as well as advisory services covering all drug development stages including the clinical phases. Specializing in programs that require strategic guidance, scientific depth, and operational agility, Cadena Research provides personalized project management services, access to specialized partners, and deep expertise in radiochemistry, imaging, preclinical studies, and regulatory strategy. Cadena Research's clients include startups, academic innovators, biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies internationally, seeking a trusted partner to navigate the complexities of radiopharmaceutical development. For more information on Cadena Research visit www.cadenaresearch.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About CPDC

CPDC is a not-for-profit advancing nuclear medicine in Canada and beyond through strategic investments, expert guidance and innovative radiopharmaceutical development to benefit patients globally. In the past 17 years, CPDC has created four Canadian commercial entities that have accelerated the availability of radiopharmaceuticals to the Canadian and global medical community. CPDC will continue to identify and advance critical radiopharmaceuticals to meet the needs of patients and physicians through our collaborations with partners including industry, academia, and government. For more information on CPDC, visit www.cpdc.ca and follow on LinkedIn.

Martin Poirier, Vice President, Contract Research, [email protected]