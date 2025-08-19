CPAC Institute Study Finds East and Southeast Asian Canadian Experiences Largely Absent from Ontario Curriculum

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - A new study by the CPAC Institute reveals a significant lack of inclusion of East and Southeast Asian Canadian (ESAC) experiences in Ontario's education system, underscoring the urgent need for improved curriculum content, educator training, and institutional support.

Based on a province-wide survey of Grade 7-12 public school educators and administrators, along with 36 in-depth interviews, the study identifies systemic barriers, biases, and operational challenges that hinder the inclusion of ESAC histories and contemporary experiences. Key findings include:

Limited Inclusion: ESAC experiences are inconsistently represented in teaching, policies, and school practices, often reduced to superficial mentions or omitted altogether.





Misconceptions and Operational Gaps: A limited awareness of ESAC issues, Eurocentric teaching perspectives, and operational constraints, including a lack of resources and training, persist across the education system.





Institutional Issues: Minimal attention from the Ministry of Education and school boards to anti-Asian racism has left educators underprepared. Incidents of anti-Asian racism often go unaddressed, and ESAC educators remain underrepresented in leadership positions.

"Anti-Asian racism remains one of the most overlooked forms of racism," said Helen Cao, President of CPAC. "Integrating ESAC experiences into the curriculum is critical to advancing equity, combating stereotypes, and developing critical thinking among students."

Titled Footnote in the Story: Fragmented and Marginalized Inclusion of East and Southeast Asian Canadian Experiences in Ontario Curriculum, the study calls for urgent action, including amending the Ontario Anti-Racism Act to recognize anti-Asian racism, mandating the teaching of ESAC history in schools, expanding teacher training, and increasing ESAC representation in education leadership.

