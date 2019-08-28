CP's President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019

CALGARY, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel, will address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. pacific time in Dana Point, Calif.

CP will provide access to a live audio webcast of Mr. Creel's remarks at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

For further information: Media: Jeremy Berry, 403-319-6227, Jeremy_Berry@cpr.ca, Alert_MediaRelations@cpr.ca; Investment Community: Maeghan Albiston, 403-319-3591, investor@cpr.ca

