CP's President and CEO to address investor conferences in February

CALGARY, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel, will address investor conferences in Miami, Fla.

Feb. 19, 2020 - Barclays Industrial Select Conference at 2:25 p.m. eastern time





- Barclays Industrial Select Conference at Feb. 20, 2020 - Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference at 9:30 a.m. eastern time

CP will provide access to live audio webcasts for both engagements at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

For further information: Media: Jeremy Berry, 403-319-6227, [email protected], [email protected]; Investment Community: Maeghan Albiston, 403-319-3591, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cpr.ca

