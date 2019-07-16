CP reports record Q2 revenues of $1.98 billion on the strength of operating model and 13,000-strong CP family

CALGARY, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced record second-quarter revenues of $1.98 billion, an increase of 13 percent from last year, and record earnings per share (EPS) with reported diluted EPS of $5.17 or $4.30 on an adjusted diluted EPS basis.

"I commend the team for this record second-quarter performance," said CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel. "These results demonstrate the strength of precision scheduled railroading and are a testament to our collective commitment to deliver for our customers and the broader economy."

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues increased by 13 percent to $1.98 billion from $1.75 billion last year

from last year Reported diluted EPS of $5.17 , a 70 percent increase from $3.04 last year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.30 , a 36 percent increase from $3.16 last year

, a 70 percent increase from last year, and adjusted diluted EPS of , a 36 percent increase from last year Operating ratio was a second-quarter record 58.4 percent, a 580 basis point improvement over last year's second-quarter operating ratio of 64.2 percent

"This quarter, we saw revenue growth across every line of business, strong operating metrics, and our best-ever second-quarter performance from a workload perspective, as measured by Gross Ton-Miles," said Creel. "As has been proven time and again, our operating model can perform well in all economic conditions and we will remain disciplined in controlling our costs and doing what we said we would do. Our strategy for sustainable, profitable growth is working and we look forward to a strong finish to 2019."

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (Note 3)







Freight $ 1,931

$ 1,709

$ 3,657

$ 3,334 Non-freight 46

41

87

78 Total revenues 1,977

1,750

3,744

3,412 Operating expenses







Compensation and benefits 383

351

789

725 Fuel 236

230

445

445 Materials 54

53

111

108 Equipment rents 34

33

69

66 Depreciation and amortization 183

172

343

342 Purchased services and other 265

284

622

559 Total operating expenses 1,155

1,123

2,379

2,245









Operating income 822

627

1,365

1,167 Less:







Other (income) expense (Note 5) (40)

52

(87)

103 Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (Note 13) (98)

(95)

(195)

(191) Net interest expense 112

112

226

227 Income before income tax expense 848

558

1,421

1,028 Income tax expense (Note 6) 124

122

263

244 Net income $ 724

$ 436

$ 1,158

$ 784









Earnings per share (Note 7)







Basic earnings per share $ 5.19

$ 3.05

$ 8.28

$ 5.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.17

$ 3.04

$ 8.25

$ 5.44









Weighted-average number of shares (millions) (Note 7)







Basic 139.7

142.8

139.9

143.6 Diluted 140.2

143.2

140.4

144.0









Dividends declared per share $ 0.8300

$ 0.6500

$ 1.4800

$ 1.2125



See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 724

$ 436

$ 1,158

$ 784 Net gain (loss) in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of hedging activities 15

(16)

31

(36) Change in derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 4

14

6

35 Change in pension and post-retirement defined benefit plans 21

29

41

58 Other comprehensive income before income taxes 40

27

78

57 Income tax (expense) recovery on above items (22)

5

(44)

11 Other comprehensive income (Note 4) 18

32

34

68 Comprehensive income $ 742

$ 468

$ 1,192

$ 852



See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT

(unaudited)



June 30 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 45

$ 61 Accounts receivable, net 795

815 Materials and supplies 195

173 Other current assets 80

68

1,115

1,117 Investments 210

203 Properties (Note 9) 18,489

18,418 Goodwill and intangible assets 193

202 Pension asset 1,460

1,243 Other assets (Note 9) 466

71 Total assets $ 21,933

$ 21,254 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9) $ 1,401

$ 1,449 Long-term debt maturing within one year (Note 8, 9, 11) 273

506

1,674

1,955 Pension and other benefit liabilities 713

718 Other long-term liabilities (Note 9) 598

237 Long-term debt (Note 8, 9, 11) 8,266

8,190 Deferred income taxes 3,525

3,518 Total liabilities 14,776

14,618 Shareholders' equity



Share capital 1,996

2,002 Additional paid-in capital 45

42 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4) (2,009)

(2,043) Retained earnings 7,125

6,635

7,157

6,636 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,933

$ 21,254



Contingencies (Note 14) See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities







Net income $ 724

$ 436

$ 1,158

$ 784 Reconciliation of net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 183

172

343

342 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (Note 6) (18)

37

20

78 Pension recovery and funding (Note 13) (89)

(82)

(177)

(154) Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and lease liabilities (Note 5) (37)

44

(82)

93 Settlement of forward starting swaps on debt issuance (Note 11) —

(24)

—

(24) Other operating activities, net 18

4

63

(17) Change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (60)

124

(191)

6 Cash provided by operating activities 721

711

1,134

1,108 Investing activities







Additions to properties (459)

(413)

(683)

(654) Proceeds from sale of properties and other assets 8

5

14

9 Other (4)

—

(5)

(1) Cash used in investing activities (455)

(408)

(674)

(646) Financing activities







Dividends paid (91)

(81)

(182)

(163) Issuance of CP Common Shares 10

4

14

12 Purchase of CP Common Shares (Note 10) (257)

(261)

(464)

(559) Issuance of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper (Note 8) —

638

397

638 Repayment of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper (Note 8) (480)

(734)

(485)

(739) Net issuance of commercial paper (Note 8) 246

53

246

53 Cash used in financing activities (572)

(381)

(474)

(758) Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on U.S. dollar-denominated cash and cash equivalents (1)

4

(2)

9 Cash position







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (307)

(74)

(16)

(287) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 352

125

61

338 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 45

$ 51

$ 45

$ 51









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Income taxes paid $ 108

$ 52

$ 257

$ 156 Interest paid $ 83

$ 90

$ 232

$ 233



See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited)



For the three months ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars except per share data)

Common

shares (in

millions)

Share

capital

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

Total

shareholders'

equity Balance at April 1, 2019

139.8

$ 1,997

$ 46

$ (2,027)

$ 6,798

$ 6,814 Net income

—

—

—

—

724

724 Other comprehensive income (Note 4)

—

—

—

18

—

18 Dividends declared ($0.8300 per share)

—

—

—

—

(115)

(115) Effect of stock-based compensation expense

—

—

3

—

—

3 CP Common Shares repurchased (Note 10)

(0.9)

(14)

—

—

(282)

(296) Shares issued under stock option plan

0.2

13

(4)

—

—

9 Balance at June 30, 2019

139.1

$ 1,996

$ 45

$ (2,009)

$ 7,125

$ 7,157 Balance at April 1, 2018

143.7

$ 2,022

$ 45

$ (1,705)

$ 6,072

$ 6,434 Net income

—

—

—

—

436

436 Other comprehensive income (Note 4)

—

—

—

32

—

32 Dividends declared ($0.6500 per share)

—

—

—

—

(93)

(93) Effect of stock-based compensation expense

—

—

2

—

—

2 CP Common Shares repurchased (Note 10)

(1.2)

(15)

—

—

(226)

(241) Shares issued under stock option plan

—

6

(2)

—

—

4 Balance at June 30, 2018

142.5

$ 2,013

$ 45

$ (1,673)

$ 6,189

$ 6,574













For the six months ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars except per share data)

Common

shares (in

millions)

Share

capital

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

Total

shareholders'

equity Balance at December 31, 2018, as previously reported

140.5

$ 2,002

$ 42

$ (2,043)

$ 6,635

$ 6,636 Impact of accounting change (Note 2)

—

—

—

—

(5)

(5) Balance at January 1, 2019, as restated

140.5

$ 2,002

$ 42

$ (2,043)

$ 6,630

$ 6,631 Net income

—

—

—

—

1,158

1,158 Other comprehensive income (Note 4)

—

—

—

34

—

34 Dividends declared ($1.4800 per share)

—

—

—

—

(206)

(206) Effect of stock-based compensation expense

—

—

8

—

—

8 CP Common Shares repurchased (Note 10)

(1.6)

(24)

—

—

(457)

(481) Shares issued under stock option plan

0.2

18

(5)

—

—

13 Balance at June 30, 2019

139.1

$ 1,996

$ 45

$ (2,009)

$ 7,125

$ 7,157 Balance at January 1, 2018

144.9

$ 2,032

$ 43

$ (1,741)

$ 6,103

$ 6,437 Net income

—

—

—

—

784

784 Other comprehensive income (Note 4)

—

—

—

68

—

68 Dividends declared ($1.2125 per share)

—

—

—

—

(174)

(174) Effect of stock-based compensation expense

—

—

6

—

—

6 CP Common Shares repurchased (Note 10)

(2.5)

(35)

—

—

(524)

(559) Shares issued under stock option plan

0.1

16

(4)

—

—

12 Balance at June 30, 2018

142.5

$ 2,013

$ 45

$ (1,673)

$ 6,189

$ 6,574



See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

June 30, 2019

(unaudited)

1 Basis of presentation

These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("CP", or "the Company"), expressed in Canadian dollars, reflect management's estimates and assumptions that are necessary for their fair presentation in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). They do not include all disclosures required under GAAP for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual consolidated financial statements and notes included in CP's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. The accounting policies used are consistent with the accounting policies used in preparing the 2018 annual consolidated financial statements, except for the newly adopted accounting policy discussed in Note 2.

CP's operations can be affected by seasonal fluctuations such as changes in customer demand and weather-related issues. This seasonality could impact quarter-over-quarter comparisons.

In management's opinion, the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements include all adjustments (consisting of normal and recurring adjustments) necessary to present fairly such information. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the fiscal year.



2 Accounting changes

Implemented in 2019

Leases

On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted the new Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), and all related amendments under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 842, Leases. Using the cumulative-effect adjustment transition approach, the Company recognized a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings in the period of adoption. Accordingly, comparative financial information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods.

In January 2019, the Company implemented a lease management system to assist in delivering the required accounting changes. To facilitate the transition, the Company made policy choices to utilize available practical expedients provided by the new standard, including the:

Acceptance of the package of practical expedients, permitting the Company not to reassess lease existence, classification, and capitalization of initial direct costs previously determined for all leases under Topic 840, Leases;

Acceptance of the previous accounting treatment for land easements where Topic 840 was not applied; and

Use of hindsight at transition to determine lease term length.

Operating leases with fixed terms and in-substance fixed terms were transitioned by recognizing both an operating lease liability and right-of-use ("ROU") asset. Operating lease liabilities and ROU assets were calculated at the present value of remaining lease payments using the Company's incremental borrowing interest rate as at January 1, 2019. ROU assets were further modified to include previously accrued balances for prepayments and initial direct costs, but reduced for accrued lease incentives. The Company did not recognize operating lease liabilities or ROU assets for leases requiring variable payment not dependent on an index or rate, or short term leases with a term of 12 months or less.

On adoption, the standard had a material impact on the Company's consolidated balance sheet, but did not have a significant impact on its consolidated statement of income. The most significant impact was the recognition of operating lease ROU assets and operating lease liabilities, while the Company's accounting for finance leases remained substantially unchanged.

The impact of the adoption of ASC 842 as at January 1, 2019 was as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) As reported

December 31, 2018 New lease standard

cumulative-effect As restated

January 1, 2019 Assets





Properties $ 18,418

$ (12)

$ 18,406 Other assets 71

399

470 Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,449

$ 58

$ 1,507 Other long-term liabilities 237

337

574 Deferred income taxes 3,518

(3)

3,515 Shareholders' equity





Retained earnings $ 6,635

$ (5)

$ 6,630

There was no significant impact to lessor accounting upon the adoption of ASC 842.

3 Revenues

The following table disaggregates the Company's revenues from contracts with customers by major source:



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Freight







Grain $ 422

$ 372

$ 802

$ 729 Coal 173

164

331

315 Potash 136

116

250

228 Fertilizers and sulphur 63

55

120

116 Forest products 78

69

151

135 Energy, chemicals and plastics 346

278

661

535 Metals, minerals and consumer products 205

204

378

387 Automotive 104

91

180

162 Intermodal 404

360

784

727 Total freight revenues 1,931

1,709

3,657

3,334 Non-freight excluding leasing revenues 30

25

57

48 Revenues from contracts with customers 1,961

1,734

3,714

3,382 Leasing revenues 16

16

30

30 Total revenues $ 1,977

$ 1,750

$ 3,744

$ 3,412

Contract liabilities

(in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Balance at January 1 $ 2

$ 2 Balance at April 1 $ 73

$ 2 Balance at June 30 $ 74

$ 3

Contract liabilities represent payments received for performance obligations not yet satisfied and relate to deferred revenue and are presented as components of Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and Other long-term liabilities on the Company's Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets. Revenue recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, included in contract liabilities at the beginning of the periods, was $3 million and $2 million, respectively (three and six months ended June 30, 2018 - $2 million and $2 million, respectively). Increases in contract liabilities arising from cash received net of amounts recognized as revenue on satisfaction of performance obligations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $3 million and $74 million, respectively (three and six months ended June 30, 2018 - $3 million and $3 million, respectively).

4 Changes in Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") by component



For the three months ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Foreign currency

net of hedging

activities(1)

Derivatives and

other(1)

Pension and post-

retirement defined

benefit plans(1)

Total(1) Opening balance, April 1, 2019 $ 113

$ (61)

$ (2,079)

$ (2,027) Other comprehensive (loss) income before reclassifications (1)

1

—

— Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss —

2

16

18 Net other comprehensive (loss) income (1)

3

16

18 Closing balance, June 30, 2019 $ 112

$ (58)

$ (2,063)

$ (2,009) Opening balance, April 1, 2018 $ 109

$ (74)

$ (1,740)

$ (1,705) Other comprehensive income before reclassifications 1

8

—

9 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss —

2

21

23 Net other comprehensive income 1

10

21

32 Closing balance, June 30, 2018 $ 110

$ (64)

$ (1,719)

$ (1,673)

(1) Amounts are presented net of tax.



For the six months ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Foreign currency

net of hedging

activities(1)

Derivatives and

other(1)

Pension and post-

retirement defined

benefit plans(1)

Total(1) Opening balance, January 1, 2019 $ 113

$ (62)

$ (2,094)

$ (2,043) Other comprehensive loss before reclassifications (1)

—

(1)

(2) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss —

4

32

36 Net other comprehensive (loss) income (1)

4

31

34 Closing balance, June 30, 2019 $ 112

$ (58)

$ (2,063)

$ (2,009) Opening balance, January 1, 2018 $ 109

$ (89)

$ (1,761)

$ (1,741) Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications 1

21

(1)

21 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss —

4

43

47 Net other comprehensive income 1

25

42

68 Closing balance, June 30, 2018 $ 110

$ (64)

$ (1,719)

$ (1,673)

1) Amounts are presented net of tax.

Amounts in Pension and post-retirement defined benefit plans reclassified from AOCL are as follows:



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amortization of prior service costs(1) $ 1

$ —

$ 1

$ (1) Recognition of net actuarial loss(1) 20

29

41

59 Total before income tax 21

29

42

58 Income tax recovery (5)

(8)

(10)

(15) Total net of income tax $ 16

$ 21

$ 32

$ 43

(1) Impacts "Other components of net periodic benefit recovery" on the Interim Consolidated Statements of Income.

5 Other (income) expense



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and lease liabilities $ (37)

$ 44

$ (82)

$ 93 Other foreign exchange (gains) losses (4)

4

(6)

3 Other 1

4

1

7 Other (income) expense $ (40)

$ 52

$ (87)

$ 103

6 Income taxes



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Current income tax expense $ 142

$ 85

$ 243

$ 166 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (18)

37

20

78 Income tax expense $ 124

$ 122

$ 263

$ 244

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, legislation was enacted to decrease the Alberta provincial corporate income tax rate. As a result of this change, the Company recorded a deferred tax recovery of $88 million in the second quarter of 2019 related to the revaluation of its deferred income tax balances as at January 1, 2019.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, legislation was enacted to decrease the Iowa and Missouri state corporate income tax rates. As a result of these changes, the Company recorded a deferred tax recovery of $21 million in the second quarter of 2018 related to the revaluation of deferred income tax balances as at January 1, 2018.



The effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were 14.63% and 18.50%, respectively, compared to 21.88% and 23.73%, respectively for the same periods in 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the effective tax rate excluding the discrete items of the foreign exchange ("FX") gain of $37 million on debt and lease liabilities and the $88 million deferred tax recovery on the Alberta provincial corporate income tax rate change, was 25.75%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the effective tax rate excluding the discrete items of the FX loss of $44 million on debt and the $21 million deferred tax recovery on the Iowa and Missouri state corporate income tax rate changes, was 24.75%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the effective tax rate excluding the discrete items of the FX gain of $82 million on debt and lease liabilities and the $88 million deferred tax recovery on the Alberta provincial corporate income tax rate change, was 25.75%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the effective tax rate excluding the discrete items of the FX loss of $93 million on debt and the $21 million deferred tax recovery on the Iowa and Missouri state corporate income tax rate changes, was 24.75%.

7 Earnings per share

At June 30, 2019, the number of CP Common Shares outstanding was 139.1 million (June 30, 2018 - 142.5 million).

Basic earnings per share have been calculated using net income for the period divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period. The number of shares used in earnings per share calculations is reconciled as follows:



For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 (in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 139.7

142.8

139.9

143.6 Dilutive effect of stock options 0.5

0.4

0.5

0.4 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 140.2

143.2

140.4

144.0

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, there were no options excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (three months ended June 30, 2018 - 0.1 million). For the six months ended June 30, 2019, there were 0.1 million options excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share because their effects were not dilutive (six months ended June 30, 2018 - 0.2 million).

8 Debt

Retirement of long-term debt

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repaid U.S. $350 million 7.250% 10-year notes at maturity for a total of U.S. $350 million ($471 million).

Issuance of long-term debt

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company issued $400 million 3.150% 10-year notes due March 13, 2029 for net proceeds of $397 million. These notes pay interest semi-annually and are unsecured but carry a negative pledge.

Commercial paper program

The Company has a commercial paper program which enables it to issue commercial paper up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of U.S. $1.0 billion in the form of unsecured promissory notes. The commercial paper is backed by the U.S. $1.0 billion revolving credit facility. As at June 30, 2019, the Company had total commercial paper borrowings of U.S. $185 million ($242 million), presented in "Long-term debt maturing within one year" on the Company's Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (December 31, 2018 - $nil). The weighted-average interest rate on these borrowings was 2.64%.

The Company presents issuances and repayments of commercial paper, all of which have a maturity of less than 90 days, in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows on a net basis.

9 Leases

The Company has leases for rolling stock, buildings, vehicles, railway equipment, and roadway machines. CP has entered into rolling stock leases that are fully variable or contain both fixed and variable components. Variable components are dependent on the hours and miles that the underlying equipment has been used. Fixed term, short-term, and variable operating lease costs are recorded in Equipment rents and Purchased services and other on the Company's Interim Consolidated Income Statements. Components of finance lease costs are recorded in Depreciation and amortization and Net interest expense on the Company's Interim Consolidated Income Statements.

The Company determines lease existence and classification at the lease inception date. Leases are identified when an agreement conveys the right to control identified property for a period of time in exchange for consideration. ROU assets represent our right to use an underlying asset for the lease term and lease liabilities represent our obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. Operating and finance lease ROU assets and liabilities are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the present value of lease payments over the lease term. Lease payments include fixed and variable payments that are based on an index or a rate. If the Company's leases do not provide a readily determinable implicit interest rate, the Company uses internal incremental secured borrowing rates for comparable tenor in the same currency at the commencement date in determining the present value of lease payments. Operating and finance lease ROU assets also include lease prepayments and initial direct costs, but are reduced by lease incentives. The lease term may include periods associated with options to extend or exclude periods associated with options to terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that the Company will exercise these options. The Company's leases have remaining terms from one to 12 years, some of which include options to extend for up to an additional 10 years and some of which include options to terminate within one year.

The Company has short-term operating leases with terms of 12 months or less, some of which include options to purchase that the Company is not reasonably certain to exercise. The Company has elected to apply the recognition exemption and, as such, accounts for leases with a term of 12 months or less off-balance sheet. Therefore, lease payments on these short-term operating leases are not included in operating lease ROU assets and l