CP Releases Climate Strategy Supported by Ambitious Emissions Reduction Targets

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today published its first comprehensive Climate Strategy, charting a path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt CP operations to the physical risks of climate change and further position CP as a leader in the transportation sector's transition to a low-carbon future.

"CP's Climate Strategy is ambitious, which we feel appropriately reflects the urgency of the fight against climate change. We look forward to collaborating with government, industry and research partners to create and test the new solutions required to achieve our targets," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "CP has been in business for 140 years and this collective commitment to sustainability and willingness to integrate new approaches will ensure we have a future as bright as our past."

Building on CP's Climate Change Commitment announced last year, CP's Climate Strategy outlines the company's approach to drive innovative climate action and a measured response to emerging climate-related risks impacting the rail sector. The Climate Strategy outlines CP's objectives across five strategic pillars:

Establishing a clear understanding of climate-related risk and opportunities

Reducing the company's carbon footprint

Adapting operations to the physical risks of climate change

Integrating climate factors across the business

Engaging with stakeholders on climate action

To guide implementation of the Climate Strategy, CP has established two science-based emissions reduction targets that address 100 percent of CP's Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and more than half of Scope 3 emissions.

CP commits to reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions intensity of its locomotives by in excess of 38 percent by 2030. Locomotive operations represent CP's largest source of emissions.

To support decarbonization across all operations, CP also commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from non-locomotive operations by in excess of 27 percent by 2030.

These targets are based on the most current methodology available to the transportation sector through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with CP's locomotive target recently approved by SBTi.

CP's Climate Strategy, and supporting science-based emissions reduction targets, have been developed in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, which seek to limit global temperature increases to well below 2°C. Through this Climate Strategy, CP is taking an industry-leading approach to climate change that addresses impacts to the company, stakeholders and the environment.

CP has already taken significant steps to reduce GHG emissions, including installing a large solar farm at its Calgary corporate campus capable of generating more power than consumed annually by the main headquarters building. CP has also initiated a pioneering hydrogen locomotive program, and is currently building a hydrogen-powered locomotive using fuel cells and batteries to power the locomotives' electric traction motors. This initiative is important to generate critical industry knowledge and experience that will inform future development while supporting CP's emissions reduction targets.

As part of CP's overall Sustainably Driven strategy, the company participates in leading sustainability disclosure frameworks including CDP, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Aligned with these frameworks, CP will continue to disclose annual emissions, management practices and ongoing energy efficiency initiatives, and commencing in 2022 will report to its shareholders on its progress on the Climate Strategy.

CP recently received World Finance's 2021 Sustainability Award for Transportation and was recognized as one of Canada's 2021 Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights. For more information about CP's sustainability practices and initiatives, visit sustainability.cpr.ca

Note on forward-looking information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "will", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "commit" or similar words suggesting future outcomes.

This news release contains forward-looking information relating, but not limited, to, energy transition, demand shifts, the future of the rail and transportation industries, changes in environmental conditions and risks associated with climate change, market impacts, regulatory and policy changes, the anticipated timing and successful completion of CP's planned development of a hydrogen-powered locomotive, CP's operations, priorities and plans for the establishment and achievement of certain environmental and sustainability targets for reductions in GHG emissions (including targets for 2030) and related matters.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to CP's experience and its perception of historical trends, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to: the fuel efficiency of railways and CP's operations; CP's ability to implement certain initiatives, including emissions targets, scenario analyses, risk mitigation strategies, changes to enterprise risk management and internal carbon pricing mechanisms; future investments in and the availability of carbon emissions-reduction tools and technologies including through CP's fleet modernization program and technology upgrades; the impacts of existing and planned capital investments; CP's ability to work with governments and third parties to mitigate the impacts of climate change; North American and global economic growth; commodity demand growth; agricultural production; commodity prices and interest rates; performance of our assets and equipment; applicable laws, regulations and government policies; the availability and cost of labour on the timelines anticipated and with the capabilities required, as well as the availability and cost of services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to CP; the anticipated impacts of the novel strain of coronavirus (and the disease known as COVID-19); and capital investments by third parties. Although CP believes the expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information presented herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information, including, but not limited to, the following factors: changes in business strategies; general North American and global economic, credit and business conditions; risks associated with agricultural production, such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures, including competition from other rail carriers; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped; inflation; geopolitical stability; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; changes in fuel prices; disruption in fuel supplies; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; labour disputes; changes in labour costs and labour difficulties; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; currency and interest rate fluctuations; exchange rates; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; the effects of current and future multinational trade agreements on the level of trade among Canada and the U.S.; climate change and the market and regulatory responses to climate changes; anticipated in-service dates; success of hedging activities; operational performance and reliability; regulatory and legislative decisions and actions; public opinion; various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, such as droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes, and cybersecurity attacks, as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes; acts of terrorism, war or other acts of violence or crime or risk of such activities; insurance coverage limitations; material adverse changes in economic and industry conditions, including the availability of short and long-term financing; the pandemic created by the outbreak of COVID-19 and resulting effects on economic conditions, the demand environment for logistics requirements and energy prices, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary policy responses by governments and financial institutions, and disruptions to global supply chains. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements" in CP's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, or the foregoing assumptions and risks affecting such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

